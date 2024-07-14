EA Sports College Football 25: Utah Utes preview
The wait is almost over. EA Sports College Football 25 will be released on Friday, July 19. Here's everything you need to know about the Utah Utes roster, from impact players and choosing the best offensive and defensive playbooks to highlighting key games on the 2024 college football schedule.
On offense, quarterback Cameron Rising leads the charge. Rising is known for his winning mentality, athleticism, and strong arm, but what sets him apart is his football IQ. He excels at pre-snap reads and making the right play calls, ensuring the Utah offense runs smoothly. Despite not having elite physical tools, Rising's awareness and confidence, are high in the game, maximizing his abilities.
Rising has a wealth of offensive weapons at his disposal. Tight end Brant Kuithe headlines a talented group, including Carsen Ryan and Landen King, both capable of making significant plays. The wide receiver corps, led by transfer Dorian Singer, along with Damien Alford, Mycah Pittman, and Money Parks offers a reliable and dynamic passing attack. The running game is powered by veterans Micah Bernard and Jaylon Glover, with promising young backs Dijon Stanley and Michael Mitchell adding depth and versatility.
Defensively, the Utes are anchored by linebackers Lander Barton and Karene Reid, who excel in run defense, pass rushing, and coverage. Junior Tafuna solidifies the defensive line, with Keanu Tanuavasa providing interior pass rush and Connor O'Toole and Van Fillinger as the edge rushers. In the secondary, Zemaiah Vaughn is the standout cornerback.
For fans starting a dynasty mode with Utah, the must-watch game is their first Big 12 Conference matchup against Oklahoma State in Stillwater. This game will be a significant test for the Utes and a highlight of their schedule. Don't forget about the Holy War with BYU. It will be featured as a conference matchup for the first time in 13 years. Rising is excited for the rivalry, saying wants to "whoop their ass" at Big 12 Media Days.
Offensively, Utah's depth at running back, receiver, and tight end allows for a versatile and balanced pro-style attack under offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig. Utilizing the Utes sets can exploit mismatches with their tight ends in both the running and passing games. Defensively, the team's physicality and discipline make them a formidable opponent.
Playing as Utah in EA Sports College Football 2025 promises an exciting experience. With Cam Rising orchestrating the offense and a strong, disciplined defense, the Utes are poised for success. EA College Football 25 will be available next week.