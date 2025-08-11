ESPN names Utah Utes star preseason All-American
Another major outlet has tabbed Utah right tackle Spencer Fano with All-America honors ahead of the 2025 regular season.
Already considered one of the best players at his position by the Walter Camp and Pro Football Focus, Fano earned similar recognition from ESPN on Monday with a spot on its All-America first team.
"The NFL scouts love Fano, and there are a lot of reasons why," wrote ESPN's Chris Low. "The 6-6, 302-pound junior has been a starter the past two seasons and has split time at left and right tackle. Fano earned a 93 overall grade last season by Pro Football Focus, which led all FBS tackles. He's a devastating run blocker and didn't allow a sack this past season after the opening week."
Fano, who started all 12 games at right tackle in 2024, recently added All-Big 12 preseason honors to the collection of preseason awards and accolades he's received ahead of the 2025 campaign. He was also labeled as the top returning offensive lineman in the country by PFF after posting the best run-blocking grade (91.8) among right tackles last season, in addition to leading all FBS tackles in overall grade (93.0).
Based on PFF's "wins above average" metric, Fano was the second-most-valuable Power Four tackle in the country in 2024, trailing only top-10 draft pick Kelvin Banks Jr.
Fano was the only Big 12 player from either side of the ball to earn a spot on ESPN's All-America first team ballot. Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and BYU place-kicker Will Ferrin were tabbed with second team honors.
Only five first-team selections from ESPN's 2024 postseason All-America team made the cut in its 2025 preseason edition: Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, Florida center Jake Slaughter, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Michigan place-kicker Dominic Zvada. Clemson and Alabama had three players placed on the first team, while Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Texas and Pitt had two each.
ESPN All-America teams
First team
QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson
RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
RB: Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama
TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OT: Spencer Fano, Utah
OG: Olaivavega, Ioane, Penn State
C: Jake Slaughter, Florida
OG: Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
OT: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
All-purpose: Desmond Reid, Pitt
DE: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
DT: Peter Woods, Clemson
DT: LT Overton, Alabama
DE: T.J. Parker
LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt
LB: Gabe Jacas, Illinois
CB: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
CB: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
S: Michael Taaffe, Texas
PK: Dominic Zvada, Michigan
P: Brett Thorson, Georgia
Returner: Barion Brown, LSU
Second team
QB: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
RB: Kaytron Allen, Penn State
RB: Makhi Hughes, Oregon
WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson
TE: Max Klare, Ohio State
OT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami
OG: Joe Brunner, Wisconsin
C: Parker Brailsford, Alabama
OG: Cayden Green, Missouri
OT: Kage Casey, Boise State
All-purpose: Isaac Brown, Louisville
DE: Colin Simmons, Texas
DT: Christen Miller, Georgia
DT: Rueben Bain, Miami
DE: Keldric Faulk, Auburn
LB: Deontae Lawson, Alabama
LB: Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB: CJ Allen, Georgia
CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson
CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke
S: Koi Perich, Minnesota
S: KJ Bolden, Georgia
PK: Will Ferrin, BYU
P: Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
Returner: Kam Shanks, Arkansas