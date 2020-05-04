FB: How does Utah's Terrell Burgess fit with the Los Angeles Rams

There might not be a more versatile fit for the Los Angeles Rams than former Utah safety Terrell Burgess.

Somebody who can roam the backend of the defense or come up and lay the hammer to support the run game, Burgess is expected to breathe some life into a Los Angeles defense that is a two years removed from the Super Bowl.

After going from someone who wasn't viewed as an NFL prospect a year ago to starting for the first time as a senior, Burgess began to rise up draft rankings where he was considered to be an early third round pick and a top-80 overall prospect.

But as the third round came, and each team drafted its preferred player, Burgess' name was never called. But finally, with the No. 104 overall pick at the end of the third round, Los Angeles called Burgess and welcomed him to the NFL.

This is an absolute steal for the Rams as Burgess is going to be an impact player in the league. Although he only has one year of starting experience, he was behind two former Utes who are now in the NFL so it's not as if he wasn't a good player. As a safety, Burgess has the ability to survey centerfield and be that ball-hawking safety that teams love. More importantly, he is versatile and has the ability to drop down into coverage and play the slot — which is essential in today's spread offense NFL.

This is also a perfect fit for the Rams, who they are looking to build depth in the secondary. With starting cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Troy Hill and safeties John Johnson III and Taylor Rapp already entrenched, the Rams are desperate to employ some versatility in their new defense with coordinator Bradon Staley.

And Burgess fits that bill.

Despite being a little small for safeties, measuring in at 5-foot-11 and weighing 202-pounds, Burgess is arguably best suited as a nickel cornerback but could provide safety help in a pinch. He will compete for playing time with cornerback David Long Jr. for the slot role, and with Nick Scott and Jake Gervase for the third safety role. But it's expected that due to his ability to play multiple roles, Burgess will more than likely see then field quite a bit.