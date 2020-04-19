AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah safety Terrell Burgess in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

Utah is well known for turning out defensive players in the NFL, having had 30 players on that side of the ball taken since 2000 — but none of them have had made the jump their senior year like Terrell Burgess had.

Burgess entered last August as a starter at safety for the first time in his career. An unknown among NFL GM's and talent evaluators, Burgess has risen up so many draft boards that he's now considered a third-round draft pick by most mock drafts and projects to as a backup-starter role within in his first 3 years in the league.

He finished the season with 81 tackles — 7.5 for loss — one interception and five pass breakups en route to earning all-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition. Those numbers, combined with the position he played (albeit for a year), proves how versatile Burgess is and why he's rising up draft boards.

A talented athlete after running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash with 20 reps in the bench press, 33.5-inch vertical and 122-inch broad jump, Brugess shows the sort of explosiveness coveted for a safety who can also play down in the nickel.

He began his career as a cornerback, which ironically enough is why he's being coveted as a versatile prospect. His ability to drop down and play the nickel position against tight ends and slot receivers while also being a whiz in the film room from a preparation standpoint is largely why Burgess has a bright future ahead of him.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FB Video: NFL to hold virtual "mock" draft on Monday

Come Thursday, the entire sports world will have its eyes on the NFL as the NFL draft is set to be done virtually for the first time in history. With many potential issues arising, the NFL is holding a virtual "mock" draft on Monday to help get rid of the kinks

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Utah is viewed as a team that will vastly improve in 2020-21

Utah had one of the youngest men's basketball teams in the country last season, but are set to bring back their top-8 players next year. Do they take the next step and make a run at the NCAA Tournament, or is this the end of the road for Larry Krystkowiak?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah defensive lineman Bradlee Anae in the NFL

For a school like Utah that has churned out countless NFL-caliber defensive lineman, does the program's career sack leader Bradlee Anae have what it takes to stick and thrive in the league?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah running back Zack Moss in the NFL

The stats will say that Zack Moss is arguably the greatest running back in Utah history. But will his punishing style of play translate to the NFL and will he find success at the next level?

Ryan Kostecka

Video: According to some, the reality is that sports aren't coming back anytime soon

Everyone wants sports to come back sooner rather than later, and there's been discussions from the professional leagues that that may actually be the case. But according to some, the reality is that sports aren't coming back anytime soon

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott optimistic about return of college football

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott and the nine other FBS conference commissioners spoke with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday afternoon. The results of the discussion left optimism regarding the upcoming college football season

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah running back Zack Moss will go down as one of the best to ever play for the Utes

It was a career worth memorializing as Utah running back Zack Moss now owns six school records and tied two others. He'll go down as one of the best to ever carry the ball for the Utes, and he owes a knee injury as his blessing in disguise

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Football may be coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium — but it's not what you may think

The sports world is in dire need of some action, but with the college football season still in jeopardy, what does that mean for Utah fans? Well they may not able to watch the Utes but there's a contingency plan to bring another team to Rice-Eccles Stadium

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Dr. Fauci believes sports can resume in the summer

There might finally be hope at the end of the tunnel, and it's coming from one of the worldwide leaders in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Fauci believes that sports could be returning this summer, but only under certain conditions to begin with

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson still underrated despite being a star for the Utes

Utah's defense was among the best in the country last year, and for good reason considering 6, if not 7, players could be taken in the upcoming NFL draft. But best among them is cornerback Jaylon Johnson, a player still underrated in my opinion

Ryan Kostecka