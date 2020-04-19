FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah safety Terrell Burgess in the NFL

Utah is well known for turning out defensive players in the NFL, having had 30 players on that side of the ball taken since 2000 — but none of them have had made the jump their senior year like Terrell Burgess had.

Burgess entered last August as a starter at safety for the first time in his career. An unknown among NFL GM's and talent evaluators, Burgess has risen up so many draft boards that he's now considered a third-round draft pick by most mock drafts and projects to as a backup-starter role within in his first 3 years in the league.

He finished the season with 81 tackles — 7.5 for loss — one interception and five pass breakups en route to earning all-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition. Those numbers, combined with the position he played (albeit for a year), proves how versatile Burgess is and why he's rising up draft boards.

A talented athlete after running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash with 20 reps in the bench press, 33.5-inch vertical and 122-inch broad jump, Brugess shows the sort of explosiveness coveted for a safety who can also play down in the nickel.

He began his career as a cornerback, which ironically enough is why he's being coveted as a versatile prospect. His ability to drop down and play the nickel position against tight ends and slot receivers while also being a whiz in the film room from a preparation standpoint is largely why Burgess has a bright future ahead of him.