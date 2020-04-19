FB Video: Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae will make an NFL team very happy

In a long list of great pass rushers who've gone through the University of Utah, there are some who will believe that Bradlee Anae is the best of them all — and they wouldn't necessarily be wrong.

After four years of play with the Utes, which ultimately culminated in being named a team captain, a consensus All-American and the Pac-12 Morris trophy winner, Anae leaves Utah as its all-time sack leader with 30.0. He also ranks fourth all-time with 41.5 tackles for loss and is tied for eighth all-time with six career forced fumbles.

But with his career over, Anae is heading to the NFL where he's projected to be taken in either the third or fourth round. He is an interesting case with the NFL as somebody who doesn't necessarily project to be an all-Pro candidate at the next level, but with some refinement to his technique, could thrive as a starter for 8-10 years.

A couple of things that have actually helped Anae's case in the COVID-19 pandemic is the fact that NFL GM's and talent evaluators have had to rely solely on game film — something that Anae gets better and better the more you watch him. With a never-ending motor and a nastiness that gives him a certain edge, Anae is someone who will make an NFL team very happy.

He doesn't come without flaws though, as consistency is one of the biggest things he needs to improve on. He has shown the capabilities to do everything it takes to be a successful end in the NFL, but they've only been flashes. While not necessarily a project, refining Anae's technique and getting him to be more versatile will be key to unleashing his greatness.