AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB Video: Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae will make an NFL team very happy

Ryan Kostecka

In a long list of great pass rushers who've gone through the University of Utah, there are some who will believe that Bradlee Anae is the best of them all — and they wouldn't necessarily be wrong.

After four years of play with the Utes, which ultimately culminated in being named a team captain, a consensus All-American and the Pac-12 Morris trophy winner, Anae leaves Utah as its all-time sack leader with 30.0. He also ranks fourth all-time with 41.5 tackles for loss and is tied for eighth all-time with six career forced fumbles.

But with his career over, Anae is heading to the NFL where he's projected to be taken in either the third or fourth round. He is an interesting case with the NFL as somebody who doesn't necessarily project to be an all-Pro candidate at the next level, but with some refinement to his technique, could thrive as a starter for 8-10 years.

A couple of things that have actually helped Anae's case in the COVID-19 pandemic is the fact that NFL GM's and talent evaluators have had to rely solely on game film — something that Anae gets better and better the more you watch him. With a never-ending motor and a nastiness that gives him a certain edge, Anae is someone who will make an NFL team very happy.

He doesn't come without flaws though, as consistency is one of the biggest things he needs to improve on. He has shown the capabilities to do everything it takes to be a successful end in the NFL, but they've only been flashes. While not necessarily a project, refining Anae's technique and getting him to be more versatile will be key to unleashing his greatness.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah safety Terrell Burgess in the NFL

Former Utah safety Terrell Burgess went from an unknown prospect prior to the start of the college football season to somebody who now projects as a third-round pick with a very bright future in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL to hold virtual "mock" draft on Monday

Come Thursday, the entire sports world will have its eyes on the NFL as the NFL draft is set to be done virtually for the first time in history. With many potential issues arising, the NFL is holding a virtual "mock" draft on Monday to help get rid of the kinks

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Utah is viewed as a team that will vastly improve in 2020-21

Utah had one of the youngest men's basketball teams in the country last season, but are set to bring back their top-8 players next year. Do they take the next step and make a run at the NCAA Tournament, or is this the end of the road for Larry Krystkowiak?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah defensive lineman Bradlee Anae in the NFL

For a school like Utah that has churned out countless NFL-caliber defensive lineman, does the program's career sack leader Bradlee Anae have what it takes to stick and thrive in the league?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah running back Zack Moss in the NFL

The stats will say that Zack Moss is arguably the greatest running back in Utah history. But will his punishing style of play translate to the NFL and will he find success at the next level?

Ryan Kostecka

Video: According to some, the reality is that sports aren't coming back anytime soon

Everyone wants sports to come back sooner rather than later, and there's been discussions from the professional leagues that that may actually be the case. But according to some, the reality is that sports aren't coming back anytime soon

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott optimistic about return of college football

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott and the nine other FBS conference commissioners spoke with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday afternoon. The results of the discussion left optimism regarding the upcoming college football season

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah running back Zack Moss will go down as one of the best to ever play for the Utes

It was a career worth memorializing as Utah running back Zack Moss now owns six school records and tied two others. He'll go down as one of the best to ever carry the ball for the Utes, and he owes a knee injury as his blessing in disguise

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Football may be coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium — but it's not what you may think

The sports world is in dire need of some action, but with the college football season still in jeopardy, what does that mean for Utah fans? Well they may not able to watch the Utes but there's a contingency plan to bring another team to Rice-Eccles Stadium

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Dr. Fauci believes sports can resume in the summer

There might finally be hope at the end of the tunnel, and it's coming from one of the worldwide leaders in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Fauci believes that sports could be returning this summer, but only under certain conditions to begin with

Ryan Kostecka