FB Video: Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu has unlimited potential ahead of the NFL draft

In a span of five years, Leki Fotu went from playing organized football for the first time to a third-team AP All-American in college. Now the former Utah star is getting ready for the NFL draft, where Fotu can be chosen anywhere from the third round to the fifth round.

But whichever team takes Fotu isn't taking him for the player he is right now, they'll be selecting him for the player he potentially could be, which could very well be the steal of the draft when we look back 10-15 years from now.

“Leki Fotu is a force inside. He’s immovable. He’s a big, strong kid — light on his feet,” said Kyle Whittingham, Utah head coach. “He’s as good of a run stuffer as we’ve ever had here at Utah and on top of that he’s extremely bright as well.”

Prior to football, Fotu was nothing short of a rugby star as he played with the U.S. National team and trained professionally in Europe for a little bit. But then he became all about football and has never been the same since.

It's widely believed that Fotu's rugby background is part of why's being coveted as a future NFL star, at least it was a place for Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley when Fotu came onto his radar as a senior at Herriman High School.

“Not only is he a run stopper but he’s got the athleticism to be a solid pass rusher for you,” said Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. “He’s played rugby at a high level, which has allowed him to move and work on that athleticism.”

Wherever Fotu goes in the draft, he may take a year or two to really develop. But once he puts it all together, there's no stopping him and what he can eventually become.