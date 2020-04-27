AllUtes
FB Video: Utah's Leki Fotu drafted No. 114 overall to the Arizona Cardinals

Ryan Kostecka

Leki Fotu is heading to the desert.

With the No. 114 overall selection in the NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals chose Utah's All-American defensive lineman in the fourth round.

This is an ideal fit for Fotu, as he has arguably the highest ceiling of any of the seven Utes to be taken in this year's draft. After growing up playing rugby, Fotu has been playing football for just five years and shows a tremendous amount of potential considering his athleticism despite being 6'5'', 330-pounds.

“Fotu is a massive run stuffer who should be in an interesting competition with Jordan Phillips for the starting nose tackle job. The Cardinals need to make sure they’re stout in the middle against the run-centric NFC West,” NFL.com’s Mark Dulgerian wrote while breaking down the selection of Fotu.

In Arizona's 3-4 base defense, it already has a starting nose tackle in Jordan Phillips, and Fotu is projected to slide into the backup role to begin the season. But it's hard to imagine him staying in that role considering the more he gets playing time, the better he'll probably perform after watching him grow since as a Ute.

Fotu is part of Arizona's revamped defense, after the Cardinals took four defensive players out of their six picks. They began with do-everything player Isaiah Simmons in the first round, and followed that up by Fotu, defensive end Rashard Lawrence and linebacker Evan Weaver. 

Combine those picks with the addition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason and all of a sudden the Cardinals look like a scary team capable of making a run at a wold card spot next season

