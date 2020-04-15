FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson continues to see his NFL draft stock rise

We are just over one week away from the NFL draft taking place on April 23, and it appears that each day that passes, Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson continues to rise up draft boards.

Just over a week ago, Johnson was widely considered an early second round pick, and a week before that was predicted to go in the late-second/early-third as the fifth, sixth or even seventh cornerback chosen.

But now with COVID-19 shutting down all on-field work by athletes in front of NFL GM's and scouts, they've been forced to rely on game film and the workouts at the NFL combine — and that's where Johnson really shone through.

After a junior season that saw him earn first-team all-Pac-12 and second-team AP All-American honors, it's wonder that the more NFL GM's and scouts watch of Johnson's game film, the more they fall in love with him.

According to one mock draft, Sports Illustrated's Dr. Roto predicts Johnson to go No. 17 overall to Dallas. He had this to say about Johnson...

"Dallas has a gaping hole in its secondary where Byron Jones used to play. Johnson should be a starter from Week 1."

According to his profile on NFL.com:

"Boundary bully with an improving skill set to clamp down on WR1s and limit their exposure to the football. Johnson is built for press, with the size, length and athleticism to force receivers to work harder getting into their routes. His eagerness to stay tight to the route leads to inconsistent balance and positioning from time to time, but his foot quickness and agility allow for rapid recoveries. He's equipped to play the deep ball but needs to fully prove himself in that area. He's a physical press corner with off-man ability whose anticipation and ball skills should continue to help him make plays as a CB1 and first-round pick."

There are five reasonable landing spots for Johnson in the first round from teams searching for a cornerback...

No. 17 — Dallas Cowboys

No. 19 — Oakland Raiders

No. 24 — New Orleans Saints

No. 25 — Minnesota Vikings

No. 31 — San Francisco 49ers