First-round NFL draft prospect Devin Lloyd ready to take his game to the next level

After a remarkable season and a good showing of his abilities in the NFL combine, first-round NFL draft prospect Devin Lloyd was present at Utah’s Pro Day, but did not participate. Having performed well for scouts at the combine and resting some “lower extremity” tightness, Lloyd cheered from the sidelines at Pro Day, but remains extremely confident in his skills and draft projection.

“From what I did in season and at the combine too I think, that was enough to do what I want to do with the draft,” Lloyd said.

Currently projected as a high first-round draft selection, Lloyd poses as one of the top, if not the top linebacker in the 2022 draft class. Fully aware of his talents and being greatly sought after by most teams, Lloyd is confident no matter the destination.

“My mom says it (being a first-round pick) to me all the time so I have no choice but to hear about it. Ultimately I know that God is going to send me where I’m meant to go and I am going to end up at the right location,” Lloyd stated.

In regards to being a first-round selection, Lloyd’s decision to remain at Utah one more season certainly paid off. Even though he could have been selected later in last year's draft, Lloyd had a much greater perspective which helped him increase his stock and leave Utah with his degree and a Pac-12 Championship along the way.

“I left with my degree, I left with a championship and I put myself in a better position to have more success in the draft this year so I am glad I made that decision and I think it worked out,” Lloyd said.

As for his preparations to take his game to the next level, Lloyd understands that he is not done in terms of development and improving his abilities. Despite being an All-American and All-Conference player multiple times, Lloyd knows he can still be better.

“I’m always looking to get better,” Lloyd said. “I'm pretty sure there’s things that Tom Brady is looking to get better at, that's an ever-going-thing. You know specifically, everything honestly. All around I played pretty well last year but like I said, it's the NFL so you gotta step it up even more so that's what I’ve been doing and that's what I plan to continue to do.”

With Pro Day now complete, all eyes will turn to the NFL draft which will take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. No doubt Lloyd will be a hot commodity as he’s had 26 formal interviews and teams around the league will be in hot pursuit of this legendary Utah linebacker.

