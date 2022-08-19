Five Predictions for the Utah Utes 2022 football season

With the 2022 Utah football season right around the corner, the Utes are finalizing preparations and will begin turning their focus towards Florida. While the meeting with the Gators is perhaps the biggest regular season matchup this year, when you look at the season as a whole, there are several potential outcomes that could take place across the roster.

The following is a list of five predictions for the 2022 campaign:

Utah's running backs will combine for 2500+ yards

Looking back at 2021, between Tavion Thomas, Micah Bernard, TJ Pledger and Chris Curry, the run game produced 2,405 net yards so 2,500 isn't a significant stretch and should be achievable.

When you break it down, Thomas was responsible for nearly half of those yards last season but didn't even appear in all 14 games and struggled through the first few, resulting in very few reps. With what should be an entire season of max reps as RB1, Thomas should find himself between the 1,200 - 1,500 yard mark, leaving just a little over 1,000 yards for the three other primary backs to account for.

With how much potential Glover has, how experienced Bernard is and how good Curry is reportedly looking compared to last season, there will never be a single down of Utah football where a lethal back isn't exploding from the backfield.

Overall, 2,500 yards should be well within the groups grasp and they might even go for more.

The Utes won't have 1000 yard receiver but Devaughn Vele will get very close

Devaughn Vele, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

It's been some time since the Utes have produced a 1000 yard receiver and to be honest, it's unlikely that 2022 will change that. However, with the hype around Devaughn Vele and how good Cameron Rising is looking, Vele will get very, very close.

Looking back at last season, Vele recorded only 23 receptions but still logged nearly 400 yards. With how good he looked during spring and if the connection between him and Rising during that period is any indication of how often he'll be targeted, Vele should be on track for a huge season. Additionally, with the departure of Britain Covey, there's about the be a whole lot more passes up for grabs. Even if Vele simply doubled his receptions to 46 with the same averages, he'd have recorded 778 yards.

So with the expectation for Vele to step in as WR1, if he records around 50 catches, he'll be in that 800-900 yard mark. Not quite at 1,000, but very, very close.

Cameron Rising will throw 25+ TD's

Cameron Rising, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

According to quarterback Cameron Rising, last season he wasn't even operating at full health and he's just now feeling 100% in regards to his arm. If that's the case, 2022 is going to be an incredible year with significant improvements across the board.

As for 2021, Rising went 204-320 (63%) for 2,493 yards (210 yard average in those 11 starts), 20 TD's (16 passing touchdowns in those 11 starts) and just 5 interceptions. Notably, Utah was also 9-2 with Rising at the helm, only losing to Oregon State and eventually Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

So what do these numbers and performances tell us about Rising? 25+ touchdowns is not a stretch by any standard looking ahead to 2022. Given his averages, if Rising would've started from the beginning in 2021, we can estimate that he would've finished with approximately 2,940 yards and 25 touchdowns. Now facing an entire season, as long as he can remain healthy, Rising has an opportunity to boost his numbers and he might even prove himself worthy of a first round draft selection.

Freshman Jaylon Glover will rush for 500+ yards and 5+ TD's

Jaylon Glover, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

While freshman Jaylon Glover has yet to step onto the field and play for the Utes just yet, the hype around this kid is right on par and he should deliver in his first season.

Before making his way to Utah this spring, Glover registered an impressive 6,400 yards on 823 carries (7.8 average) and 83 touchdowns during his high school career. Capped off with a career-high 2,073 yards and 26 touchdowns during his senior year, Glover was named Florida’s Mr. Football in 2021.

After a remarkable high school campaign, Glover didn't skip a beat as he took spring camp by storm and orchestrated one of the most impressive performances we may have seen from a freshman in years. In addition to a high-level of maturity for his age, Glover also demonstrated a college ready skill-set and should be prepared to take snaps from day one.

What makes him truly special are his impressive bursts and sheer power which allow him to explode for big plays whenever a seam is opened. Glover also possesses a high level of instinct, elite ability to change direction and solid awareness which allows him to effectively navigate the trenches and burn defenses for their mistakes.

So despite the position group overflowing with talent and what should be a big year for Thomas, Pledger rushed for 708 yards and six touchdowns behind him just a season ago. Someone has to replace those reps and my money is on Glover.

Lander Barton will win Pac-12 Freshman DPOY

Lander Barton, Utah Utes Spring 2022 Game. Lander Barton, Utah — Jeffrey Bennett, Sports Illustrated Utah.

Another freshman who has stolen the spotlight and proved himself to be college ready is linebacker Lander Barton.

Even though it's impressive, it's certainly no surprise that Barton is competing at such a high level already. What makes him so special is his superior arm length which he greatly utilizes to shed blockers, make tackles, and break up passes. He also has great athleticism for the position, showing strong bursts, great hands to shed blockers, and a punishing physicality to make tackles and finish off plays. Similar to Lloyd, Barton also possesses that sixth-sense for the football which allows him to sniff out the play and stop ball carriers at a high rate of production.

While Diabate is now fully healthy and the anticipated starters appear to be Diabate and Karene Reid, Barton is still going to play a significant role this season and get a lot of playing time.

So with a solid amount of reps, Barton should be able to string together some impressive performances, make plays and accumulate the necessary stats in order to be named Pac-12 Freshman DPOY.

