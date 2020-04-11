FB Video: Which conference will get more picks in the first round the 2020 NFL Draft: Pac-12 or ACC?

With the Big-10, Big-12 and SEC expected to dominate the first round of the NFL draft, which conference between the Pac-12 and ACC will have the most first round selections?

Each team has a bonafide top-10 pick — Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons — and a few other prospects who have first-round potential.

From the Pac-12, Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson and USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson are both projected first round picks in Dr. Roto's 1.0 mock draft. Likewise, the AC has Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell being chosen in the first round.

Throughout other mock drafts, Herbert and Simmons are almost always top-10 picks while Becton is widely regarded as a top-20 pick. Johnson is the next most commonly seen player taken in the first round, followed by Terrell and then Jackson.