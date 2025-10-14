Former 3-star Utah football commit flips to Missouri
The Utah football program recently learned that it will not be getting the services of Shadow Creek High School (Texas) product Carter Stewart after all.
Stewart, a three-star safety prospect in the 2026 class who committed to the Utes over the summer, rescinded that pledge on Monday and announced he'll instead attend Missouri.
The decision, which was first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett, came nearly four months after the 6-foot-1 prospect verbally committed to Utah in June. He went on a trip to Salt Lake City at the end of May to check out Utah's campus and coaching staff.
Stewart was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 179 safety in the 2026 class, with competing offers from SMU, Arizona State, Baylor, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Oregon State, among others.
Stewart's decision to join the Tigers followed his recent visit to Columbia for the team's showdown against Alabama. He also checked out SMU in May and UNLV in June, prior to his visit with Utah.
With Stewart off the board, Utah has 18 commitments in its 2026 recruiting class. The Utes recently picked up a pledge from Middletown High School (Ohio) athlete Joseph Ward, a 6-foot-3 senior with experience playing quarterback, running back, tight end and wide receiver.
Ward was Kyle Whittingham and company's first commitment since flipping former Washington State commit Hudson Lewis, a three-star prospect out of Timberline High School (Idaho), on Sept. 21.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 6-ranked offensive tackle)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 36 athlete)
- Kennan Pula (three-star, No. 65 wide receiver)
- LaMarcus Bell (three-star, No. 24 running back)
- Moses Sparks Jr. (three-star, No. 40 interior offensive lineman)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 41 edge rusher)
- Javion Ramon (three-star, No. 101 defensive lineman)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 73 safety)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 49 quarterback)
- Perrion Williams (three-star, No. 77 athlete)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 79 linebacker)
- Josiah Jefferson (three-star, No. 1 JUCO tight end)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 101 cornerback)
- Hudson Lewis (three-star, No. 179 wide receiver)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 97 interior offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 133 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 128 tight end)
- Joseph Ward (NR)
Where does Utah's 2026 recruiting class rank?
Following Stewart's de-commitment, Utah's 18-player class checked in as the No. 46-ranked class in the country and No. 10 in the 16-team Big 12 on 247Sports.