Former Mississippi State wide receiver Creed Whittemore transfers to Utah
Utah has taken a significant step in addressing their need at wide receiver by landing former Mississippi State receiver Creed Whittemore through the transfer portal. With top receivers Dorian Singer and Money Parks set to graduate, the Utes have identified receiver as a key position of need, and Whittemore brings a dynamic skill set that could make him a valuable asset.
A former four-star high school recruit, Whittemore is ranked as the No. 28 receiver in the transfer portal by 247Sports. Standing at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, he spent two seasons with Mississippi State, where he showed flashes of potential. As a freshman, Whittemore recorded 11 receptions for 102 yards while also contributing 60 rushing yards and a touchdown. In the 2024 season, he played four games before redshirting, totaling 65 receiving yards on four catches and adding 41 yards on the ground.
Whittemore’s versatility stems from his athletic background. A standout track athlete in high school, he posted an impressive 10.85-second 100-meter dash time in 2022, underscoring his elite speed. That explosiveness and agility make him a natural fit for a slot receiver role with the Utes, where his quick feet and fluid movement patterns can help create mismatches against defenses. Additionally, his ability to change direction quickly and find space could see him play a role in special packages, such as the wildcat formation.
Notably, Whittemore has experience playing quarterback at the high school level, where he showcased his athleticism by amassing over 4,000 total yards and nearly 50 touchdowns. While his deep ball was adequate, his best attributes were his vision, burst, and ability to make defenders miss. Although relatively inexperienced as a receiver, he has demonstrated an ability to separate from defenders, as seen during his standout performance at Florida’s Friday Night Lights camp.
Utah fans can also expect Whittemore to contribute on special teams, where his speed and competitive drive could make an immediate impact. He joins a solid group of transfer additions for the Utes this offseason, including New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier, Garden City cornerback Jeremiah Caldwell, Missouri punter Orion Phillips, and Oregon linebacker Jaxson Jones. Whittemore’s versatility and untapped potential position him as an exciting addition to Utah’s offense for the 2024 season