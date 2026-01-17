Former Utah football signee Salesi Moa announces his transfer portal decision

Another player who could've suited up for Utah in 2026 is head to Michigan.

Unlike some of the other players Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines have snatched from the Utes in recent days, this one didn't even have a chance to suit up for Utah before leaving for Ann Arbor.

Salesi Moa, a four-star athlete who signed with the Utes as part of their 2026 recruiting class, has committed to Michigan out of the transfer portal.

Moa's decision, which he announced Friday following the Polynesian Bowl, came four days after the highly-touted prospect decided to enter the portal . Moa previously flipped his verbal commitment to Tennessee to sign with the Utes during the early signing period and even enrolled in classes at Utah, though ultimately landed on playing for Whittingham in the blue and maize.

Moa was Utah's first 2026 signee to either back out of their letter of intent or enter the transfer portal since it was announced that Whittingham would be the next head coach of Michigan. The Wolverines have signed a few important players from Whittingham's old team during the transfer portal cycle, including All-American pass rusher John Henry Daley and emerging wide receiver talent JJ Buchanan.

Moa's decision to enter the portal continued to stir the pot amongst Utah fans unhappy with the fallout of Whittingham's departure from Salt Lake City. The news of Moa's announcement Friday even elicited a response from Utah athletic director Mark Harlan, who said in a now-deleted X post, “Well, he was with us in class for a (last)week. Public announcement…seen it all now( probably not).”

Michigan hosted Moa on a visit during the Nov. 29 weekend, coinciding with the Wolverines' 27-9 loss to Ohio State. Moa told 247Sports his stay in Ann Arbor was good, but that the plan was to stick with Tennessee, the school he originally committed to in July.

Utah eventually got Moa to sign following a late push from the Utes' coaching staff. Utah had recruited Moa to help out on offense at wide receiver, though the possibility he'd play on both sides of the ball was on the table as well.

Moa was quite the two-way star during his senior year at Fremont. He hauled in 16 touchdowns and over 1,200 receiving yards while recording 57 tackles, 3 interceptions and a defensive touchdown.

Moa was the No. 76 player nationally and No. 5 athlete in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports .

