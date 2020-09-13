Former Ute Alex Smith makes Washington's 53-man roster

To understand the journey of what it took for Alex Smith to get back into a football field and compete, you must go back to Nov. 18, 2018.

Smith tragically broke his leg that day, fracturing his tibia and fibula in his right leg when Houston Texans star defensive lineman JJ Watt sacked him from behind and fell on his leg in an incredibly awkward manner.

Following 17 surgeries and a near amputation, not only is Smith back on the field and practicing with Washington, he made the team's 53-man roster and will be suiting up on Sunday's. He's currently battling with Kyle Allen to be the backup to Dwayne Haskins, who was named the starter just over a week ago.

“If Alex is healthy and continues to get healthy and we do activate him, he’s going to be in the throes of this competition,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said. “It’s going to unfold very nicely as a football team for us because competition is only going to make you better. It’s going to push the young guys as well.”

“He was very passionate about wanting to play again,” ESPN's Jeff Keim quoted Washington head coach Ron Rivera as saying, “very passionate about making this team. That stood out to me. Mentally, I think he was past the hurdle.”

After months of training this past summer in Hawaii, Smith returned to the states when he returned to the Washington practice field in mid-August. After initially not being cleared by Washington's medical personnel (although his personal doctors cleared him), Smith was initially activated off the physically unable to perform list on Sunday, August 16.

Smith is potentially the greatest quarterback to play for the Utes, leading the team to a 2004 Fiesta Bowl victory over No. 19 Pittsburgh while being a Heisman trophy finalist as well. That Utah squad was known as the original "BCS Buster," finishing the season 12-0 and No. 4 in the AP rankings.

He then parlayed that success into a solid NFL career, playing with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs before being traded to the Redskins in 2018 — which was followed by that fateful day in November when he was sacked by Watt.

“No NFL player has ever been through what Alex Smith has,” Andy Tennant, E60 executive producer, said in a news release. “He’s normally a very private person but he wanted to document his road to recovery as well and as detailed as possible, with the hope that future players could use it as a road map. The access that he and his family granted to E60 is incredible and viewers will see a story of strength, dedication and perseverance.”

