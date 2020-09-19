SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Former Ute Zack Moss thrives in NFL debut for the Buffalo Bills

Ryan Kostecka

When the Buffalo Bills drafted Zack Moss in the third round of the NFL draft, it was with the knowledge of knowing that he was a complete running back. He could carry the rock or catch the ball out of the backfield — but either way he was ready for the NFL.

It took less than one game for Moss to prove his worth and reward Buffalo for choosing him. 

Late in the first quarter of Buffalo's season-opener, Moss caught a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to give the Bills a 14-0 lead. 

He finished the game with just 11 yards on nine carries, but added 16 yards on three receptions with the touchdown. 

Moss is a small part of Buffalo's revamped offense — who added former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the offseason to give the Bills a true No. 1 threat on the outside.

But it was Moss who was drawing a ton of raves out of Buffalo's training camp. According to Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano, Moss is expected to take a bigger role than Frank Gore did last year in a complimentary role to Singletary.

USATSI_14926761_168386753_lowres

"Moss has done nothing but makes waves during Bills camp, both as a runner and pass-catcher. Reports suggest he's also done well in pass protection, which is important for a rookie back if he wants to play significant snaps," Fabiano said. "While Devin Singletary is still the favorite to start, we could see a situation that sees Moss carve out a much bigger role than Frank Gore had in Buffalo a season ago. A powerful, downhill runner who can break tackles, Moss could end up being a valuable option near the goal line, too. While a committee scenario is likely to open the season, no one would be shocked if Moss ended up being the better fantasy option in Buffalo's backfield."

Part of the reason why Moss and Singletary each had just nine carries was in large part due to the fact that Allen finished with a team-high 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown.

But getting 12 touches in his first professional game (compared to 14 for Singletary), is a really good sign of things moving forward for Moss.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How did #ProUtes fare in Week 1 of the NFL season?

From two rookies making a massive impact in victories to one of the best safeties in the game picking off the G.O.A.T. of quarterbacks, it was a strong opening week for former Utes in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 CEO's met on Friday, to reconvene next Thursday

After their much anticipated meeting on Friday afternoon, the Pac-12 CEO's have come to no resolution regarding the upcoming college football season — but will meet again on Thursday

Ryan Kostecka

Will the Pac-12 be able to participate in the College Football Playoff?

Aiming for a Halloween or Nov. 7 start date, the question remains as to whether or not the Pac-12 will play enough games to qualify for the College Football Playoff, and how that will all work

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Pac-12 football shooting for Nov. 7 start date

According to multiple reports, the Pac-12 conference is aiming for a November 7 start date — but it isn't ruling out a Halloween start date. A lot to figure out but it depends on clearance and health

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 CEO's to meet on Friday with big decision on the horizon

Following all of the breaking news the past 48 hours, the Pac-12 CEO's are scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss a return-to-action plan that could potentially have the conference playing by Halloween

Ryan Kostecka

With California and Oregon in, Pac-12 aiming for late October start

Following the past 24 hours of news breaking, it appears the Pac-12 is finally coming to a consensus as sources have made it known the conference is now aiming for a late October start in college football

Ryan Kostecka

Oregon and Oregon State get approval to start practicing

It's hard for the Pac-12 conference to have a fall college football season when half of its teams aren't allowed to practice — but that's no longer the case as the Ducks and Beavers can return to the field

Ryan Kostecka

California Gov. Newsom says Pac-12 can play — what's the hold up?

A lot has been made of the Pac-12 being the only Power 5 conference not allowing teams to play this fall, with the main reason being California/Oregon not allowing it — but apparently that's false

Ryan Kostecka

50 reasons why Kahanu Kia is a big deal to the Utah Utes

Despite being considered a Utah-lean by national pundits, three-star linebacker Kahuna Kia out of Hawaii is still receiving plenty of love from the Utes after receiving 50 reasons why he should chose them

Ryan Kostecka

What must happen for the Pac-12 to play by the end of October

With the Big Ten announcing their intentions of playing at the end of October, the Pac-12 recently announced that that date seems improbable — but what must happen to make it probable?

Ryan Kostecka