Former Ute Zack Moss thrives in NFL debut for the Buffalo Bills

When the Buffalo Bills drafted Zack Moss in the third round of the NFL draft, it was with the knowledge of knowing that he was a complete running back. He could carry the rock or catch the ball out of the backfield — but either way he was ready for the NFL.

It took less than one game for Moss to prove his worth and reward Buffalo for choosing him.

Late in the first quarter of Buffalo's season-opener, Moss caught a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to give the Bills a 14-0 lead.

He finished the game with just 11 yards on nine carries, but added 16 yards on three receptions with the touchdown.

Moss is a small part of Buffalo's revamped offense — who added former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the offseason to give the Bills a true No. 1 threat on the outside.

But it was Moss who was drawing a ton of raves out of Buffalo's training camp. According to Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano, Moss is expected to take a bigger role than Frank Gore did last year in a complimentary role to Singletary.

"Moss has done nothing but makes waves during Bills camp, both as a runner and pass-catcher. Reports suggest he's also done well in pass protection, which is important for a rookie back if he wants to play significant snaps," Fabiano said. "While Devin Singletary is still the favorite to start, we could see a situation that sees Moss carve out a much bigger role than Frank Gore had in Buffalo a season ago. A powerful, downhill runner who can break tackles, Moss could end up being a valuable option near the goal line, too. While a committee scenario is likely to open the season, no one would be shocked if Moss ended up being the better fantasy option in Buffalo's backfield."

Part of the reason why Moss and Singletary each had just nine carries was in large part due to the fact that Allen finished with a team-high 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown.

But getting 12 touches in his first professional game (compared to 14 for Singletary), is a really good sign of things moving forward for Moss.

