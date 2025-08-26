Game-by-game predictions for Utah football
Just a few more days until the Utah football team is back in action.
As the Utes prepare to take on UCLA in their season opener set for Saturday at the Rose Bowl, Utah Utes on SI has taken a swing at predicting each matchup on their schedule.
With the help of ESPN's matchup predictor and FPI rankings, here's our game-by-game predictions for the Utes' 2025 regular season slate.
Week 1 (0-0) at UCLA
- Aug. 30, 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. MT (Fox)
- Opponent FPI rank: No. 51
- Matchup predictor: UCLA (51.2%)
Analysis: Both sides face their own share of Week 1 hiccups early on before Utah’s physicality up front becomes too much for UCLA to handle down the stretch.
Prediction: Utah 24, UCLA 17
Week 2 (1-0) vs. Cal Poly
- Sept. 6, 3 p.m. PT/4 p.m. MT (ESPN+)
- Opponent FPI rank: N/A
- Matchup predictor: Utah (99%)
Analysis: Utes cruise by a subpar FCS foe in a tune-up for Devon Dampier and the offense.
Prediction: Utah 41, Cal Poly 13
Week 3 (2-0) at Wyoming
- Sept. 13, 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. MT (CBS Sports Network)
- Opponent FPI rank: No. 111
- Matchup predictor: Utah (84.5%)
Analysis: Less than a year removed from his 200-yard performance on the ground against the Cowboys, Dampier lights up Wyoming once again to help the Utes reach 3-0.
Prediction: Utah 26, Wyoming 17
Week 4 (3-0) vs. Texas Tech
- Sept. 20 (Time TBD)
- Opponent FPI rank: No. 35
- Matchup predictor: Utah (52.7%)
Analysis: Despite missing their running back, Quinten Joyner, the Red Raiders escape Rice-Eccles Stadium with a narrow victory over the home team in Utah's first true test of the 2025 campaign.
Prediction: Texas Tech 27, Utah 23
Week 5 (3-1) at West Virginia
- Sept. 27 (Time TBD)
- Opponent FPI rank: No. 55
- Matchup predictor: West Virginia (50.9%)
Analysis: A trip out to Morgantown, West Virginia, to face the Mountaineers screams trap game on paper for the Utes, though first-year coach Rich Rodriguez's abundance of newcomers haven't exactly come together by the time they take on in the Utes in late September.
Prediction: Utah 31, West Virginia 21
Week 7 (4-1) vs. Arizona State
- Oct. 11 (Time TBD)
- Opponent FPI rank: No. 24
- Matchup predictor: Arizona State (58.4%)
Analysis: The Utes return to action following a bye and, as much as they would like to get back at the Sun Devils for last season's outcome in Tempe, Arizona, they once again fall short of victory to an experienced and talented Arizona State squad.
Prediction: Arizona State 23, Utah 20
Week 8 (4-2) at BYU
- Oct. 18 (Time TBD)
- Opponent FPI rank: No. 22
- Matchup predictor: BYU (70%)
Analysis: BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier steers the Cougars into the next installment of the Holy War rivalry, though the true freshman is overwhelmed by the Utes' defense and coughs up an opportunity to extend BYU's win streak over Utah.
Prediction: Utah 27, BYU 19
Week 9 (5-2) vs. Colorado
- Oct. 25 (Time TBD)
- Opponent FPI rank: No. 48
- Matchup predictor: Utah (56.4%)
Analysis: Colorado quarterback and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter has a firm grasp of Power 4 competition by this point, but the Buffaloes offense still lacks firepower with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL.
Prediction: Utah 30, Colorado 17
Week 10 (6-2) vs. Cincinnati
- Nov. 1 (Time TBD)
- Opponent FPI rank: No. 52
- Matchup predictor: Utah (65.5%)
Analysis: Morgan Scalley's defense prevents Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby from taking the top off the Utes with his arm, grounding Cincinnati's just enough to pull off a third straight win.
Prediction: Utah 24, Cincinnati 17
Week 12 (7-2) at Baylor
- Nov. 15 (Time TBD)
- Opponent FPI rank: No. 28
- Matchup predictor: Baylor (68.4%)
Analysis: The Bears exact revenge on the Utes for last season's 23-12 final from Salt Lake City with a late field goal to hand Utah its third loss of the season following a back-and-forth affair from Waco, Texas.
Prediction: Baylor 26, Utah 24
Week 13 (7-3) vs. Kansas State
- Nov. 22 (Time TBD)
- Opponent FPI rank: No. 21
- Matchup predictor: Kansas State (57.3%)
Analysis: Utah contains Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson for the most part, while Dampier and company hit their stride offensively to win a shootout at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Prediction: Utah 31, Kansas State 27
Week 14 (8-3) at Kansas
- Nov. 28, 9 a.m. PT/10 a.m. MT
- Opponent FPI rank: No. 25
- Matchup predictor: Kansas (72%)
Analysis: It might not look pretty, but the Utes figure out a way to leave Lawrence, Kansas, with a victory behind a big day for Wayshawn Parker.
Prediction: Utah 24, Kansas 21
Final record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)
Will nine victories be enough to secure the Utes a spot in the Big 12 championship game? Maybe, maybe not. But it would certainly be a welcomed sight for Utah fans after watching their team win 13 games combined between 2023 and 2024; not to mention, bragging rights over their top in-state rival.