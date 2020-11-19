How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 10 Of The NFL Season?

He's been the backup quarterback for the Washington Football team for the past month. Throughout that time, Alex Smith has been serving as mentor to starter Kyle Allen, helping guide the promising second-year player to new heights.

But rather than just helping guide Allen on the field, Smith will now be pulling double-duty for the remainder of the season. Smith not only started his first game in two years following his own gruesome leg injury, he will be helping Allen with the mental aspect of dealing with a serious injury.

In his first start since the serious injury sustained two years ago, Smith came back with a bang. Although he didn't throw for a touchdown or interception, Smith finished 38-of-55 for 390 yards, nearly bringing Washington back from a double-digit deficit.

Smith tragically broke his leg on Nov. 18, 2018, fracturing his tibia and fibula in his right leg when Houston Texans star defensive lineman JJ Watt sacked him from behind and fell on his leg in an incredibly awkward manner.

Following 17 surgeries and a near amputation, Smith made the Washington's 53-man as a third-string quarterback behind starter Dwayne Haskins and backup Allen. After Haskins fell out of favor and was demoted to third string, Smith moved up to the backup role. He now takes over as starter the rest of the way.

Here's how the rest of the #ProUtes faired in Week 10...

*Miami 29 — Los Angeles Chargers 21 / Eric Rowe, S, Miami; Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers

Rowe was everywhere for the Dolphins in the win, finishing with six tackles (4 solo) and adding two quarterback hits as well. Tevi started again at left tackle and played well.

*Detroit 30 — Washington 27 / John Penisini, DL, Detroit; Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Nate Orchard, DL, Washington; Jared Norris, LB, Washington

It was quite the day for Smith, as he finished 38-of-55 for 390 yards in hist first start in two years. Penisini once again outplayed his draft spot when he finished with three solo tackles.

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

*New York Giants 27 — Philadelphia Eagles 17 / Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants

Barton failed to record a stat

*Las Vegas 37 — Denver 12 / Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas; Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver

Simply put it was a game the Broncos want to forget about after they were destroyed by their division rivals. Patrick was ejected for throwing a punch, while Booker finished with 16 carries for 81 yards and two scores

*Arizona 32 — Buffalo 30 / Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona; Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo

The best game of the year thus far saw Moss finished with eight touches for 17 yards. Fitts finished with a tackle.

*Indianapolis 34 — Tennessee 17 / Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

Blackmon finished with four tackles (three solo) and tackle for loss in the victory. Since taking over as a starter earlier in the season, Blackmon has emerged as one of the best rookie defenders in the NFL

*Los Angeles Rams 23 — Seattle 16 / Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams; Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle

Burgess and Blair are out for the rest of the year with season-ending injuries.

*New Orleans 27 — San Francisco 13 / Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans; Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco

Williams continues to be one of the best safeties in the game, finishing with nine tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. Wishnowsky continued to shine in the kicking game, averaging 47.8 yards per punt.

*Minnesota 19 — Chicago 13 / Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago

How good is Johnson? He's in the running for rookie defensive player of the year. He finished the game with five solo tackles and one pass defended.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka