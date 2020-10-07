How Did #ProUtes Fare in Week 4 of the NFL Season?

With injuries sidelining multiple Denver Broncos starters at the offense skill positions and leading to an 0-3 start, it was going to take some unknown, and frankly unproven names if Denver was going to notch its first victory of the season last Thursday night against the winless New York Jets.

Tim Patrick is among those names making a difference.

After recording the first touchdown this season by a Broncos wide receiver last week, Patrick now added a 100-yard game and another touchdown in helping lead Denver to a 37-28 win over the Jets.

"I really like Tim," said Broncos coach Vic Fangio after Thursday's win. "I think Tim is a quality NFL receiver. He's got size, he's big, tough, competitive at the ball, good runner with the ball after the catch. I'm not surprised by Tim, I think he's a quality NFL receiver and I'm really glad that we have him."

It was the first 100-yard receiving game of his career, and came at a pivotal point. He finished the game with six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on a team-high seven targets.

Patrick showed great chemistry with new starting quarterback Brett Rypien, who was playing after starter Drew Lock was injured earlier in the season.

"He's just consistent, he's a good pro, he comes in every day and works hard, he's focused, he's competitive, all the things you want to see in a receiver," Rypien said. "In those tight areas or any time I get a one-on-one with him or in the red zone, I feel comfortable that he's going to make the play."

Patrick isn't the only Broncos star playing well.

Former Ute (and Patrick's college teammate) Garett Bolles has been a massive bright spot for Broncos offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, Bolles is Denver's highest-graded player through the first four games of the season.

Here's how the #ProUtes faired in Week 4...

*Denver 37 — New York Jets 28 / Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver

Patrick recorded the first 100-yd game of his career in helping Denver get its first win of the season. His big catch in the fourth quarter that helped seal the win proved that he's ready for bigger things. And Bolles has been steady throughout, still shining as the team's highest-graded player thus far.

*Indianapolis 19 — Chicago 11 / Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago; Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

In a battle of former teammates from last season, Blackmon's first career interception interception proved to be the biggest play made by either player. But Johnson has continued to shine as the top rookie cornerback this season.

*Cleveland 48 — Dallas 39 / Bradlee Anae, DL, Dallas; Francis Bernard, LB, Dallas

While Anae failed to record a stat — which is difficult behind Dallas' talented defensive line — Bernard recorded his first NFL tackle. He was a late promotion to the active roster, but injuries forced the Cowboys to reach into their depth and Bernard was ready when called.

*New Orleans 35 — Detroit 29 / John Penisini, DL, Detroit; Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans

Sunday's contest was by far the best Penisini has played in his rookie season, racking up five tackles and one tackle for loss, despite the loss. Williams also played well for the victorious Saints, collecting five tackles himself, all of which were solo.

*Seattle 31 — Miami 23 / Eric Rowe, S, Miami; Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle

With Blair done for the season, it was a different former Utah safety who played well as Rowe finished with six total tackles, tying for team-high with six solo tackles.

*Tampa Bay 38 — Los Angeles Chargers 31 / Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers

Depite the loss, Tevi continues to play well in protecting rookie quarterback Justin Herbert's blindside. The offensive line, albeit struggled to open up running lanes, only allowed two sacks against Tampa's blitzing defense.

*Baltimore 31 — Washington 17 / Alex Smith, QB, Washington

Smith has yet to see the field this season as Haskins has had an up-and-down season. It appears head coach Ron Rivera is sticking with Haskins but that can all change if Washington continues to struggle.

*Carolina 31 — Arizona 21 / Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona

Fitts and Fotu each recorded a solo tackle in the game, but it wasn't nearly enough as Arizona's hot start has quickly spiraled into a 2-2 showing one quarter of the way through the season.

*Los Angeles Rams 17 — New York Giants 9 / Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants; Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams

Burgess recorded a solo tackle in the victory, but did provide good backend coverage in helping lead the Rams to a 3-1 start this season.

*Buffalo 30 — Las Vegas 23 / Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo; Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas

Moss was a no-go after being listed as inactive as he's recovering from a toe injury — there is hope he'll return this week. Booker only played in six offensive snaps but failed to register a carry or catch.

*Philadelphia 25 — San Francisco 20 / Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco

Wishnowsky continues to shine for the 49ers special team unit, punting four times for an average of 44.3 yards per punt, including two of which pinned the Eagles within their 20 yard line.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka