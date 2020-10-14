How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 5 Of The NFL Season?

When Seattle linebacker Bruce Irvin went down earlier in the season, it meant that the Seahawks defense was left with a massive void to fill.

After all, Irvin was expected to be an integral part of the defense that was supposed to contend as one of the leagues best. But after tearing his ACL in week two, it meant that Seattle was going to need to find a new leader for its defense.

After three weeks of searching — and landing Jordyn Brooks as its starter before he got hurt — it appears the Seahawks have found their man in the middle. Former Utah linebacker Cody Barton made his first start of the season and was it a special one. He finished with a career-high 14 tackles in Seattle's 27-26 victory over Minnesota on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals rookie Leki Fotu is also beginning to shine on the field, showcasing the strength and athleticism that led to the Cardinals drafting him in the fourth round. After breaking through the depth chart and getting playing time, Fotu is proving draft experts correct by labeling him as one of the "steals of the draft."

Here's how the #ProUtes faired in Week 5...

*Chicago 20 — Tampa Bay 19 / Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago

It wasn't Johnson's best game of the season, and to be expected when he was going up against the GOAT of quarterbacks. He finished with two tackles and no pass breakups, but Brady didn't challenge him as often as expected, which can be considered a sign of respect.

*Tennessee 42 — Buffalo 16 / Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo

Moss was once again inactive for Tuesday's game against the Titans, still dealing with a toe injury despite being. a full participant in practice on Saturday. He's slowly making his return and is expected to be activated this week

*Las Vegas 40 — Kansas City 32 / Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas

Booker had his best game of the season on Sunday against the best team in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished the game with 7 carries for 62 yards. Expect Booker to get more carries to keep No. 1 running back Josh Jacobs healthy

*Arizona 30 — New York Jets 10 / Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona

Fotu finished with one tackle, which went for a tackle for loss. He also burst in the backfield numerous times to help create more of the six of tackles for losses or sacks combined. Fitts, in more action than usual, finished with three tackles.

*Los Angeles Rams 30 — Washington 10 / Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams

Smith pretty much wrapped up the NFL's Comeback of the Year award by taking the field for the first time since a devastating and near fatal leg injury in 2018. He finished the game 9-for-17 for 37 yards in a torrential downpour.

*Miami 43 — San Francisco 17 / Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco; Eric Rowe, S, Miami

Rowe finished with four tackles in the rout, as a Miami's defense completely dominated the 49ers. Wishnowsky was arguably the lone bright spot, averaging 44.3 yards per punt with one pinning the Dolphins within the 20.

*Cleveland 32 — Indianapolis 23 / Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

Things got a little scary for Blackmon, as he briefly left the game to deal with a groin injury. But he returned in the second half and finished with four tackles.



*Dallas 37 — New York Giants 34 / Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants

Barton failed to see action

*Seattle 28 — Minnesota 27 / Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle

With Blair done for the season, Barton is the lone Ute on the roster and he shined in a very big way. He tied for the game-high with 14 tackles, but did finish with a game-high 9 solo tackles.

*New Orleans 30 — Los Angeles Chargers 27 / Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans; Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers

Williams finished with just two tackles, but one of them was huge in the fact that it saved a touchdown. Meanwhile. Tevi was manhandled by the Saints defensive line all game long, as they recorded 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka