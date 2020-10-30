SI.com
How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 7 Of The NFL Season?

Ryan Kostecka

It was the best game of his young career.

Former Utah safety and current Los Angels Rams rookie Terrell Burgess was all over the field in Monday night's matchup with the Chicago Bears. In just 11 defensive snaps, Burgess had recorded five tackles, four of which came of the solo variety.

But on his 12th defensive snap of the game, everything changed.

During the fourth quarter, Burgess came up from his safety spot to make a tackle on Bears running back David Montgomery. Sadly, Burgess's leg got caught underneath him and bent awkwardly, leading to the injury.

Oct 26, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess (26) is drive off the field after injuring a leg in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium.
Oct 26, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess (26) is drive off the field after injuring a leg in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium.Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

As he lay on the field, Rams medical personnel sprinted out to see him and assess the damage, They immediately put his leg into an air cast and Burgess was then loaded onto a cart and taken off the field.

Twenty fours after the injury, Rams head coach Sean McVay provided media with an update on Burgess — and it wasn't a good one. Burgess will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair the broken ankle and is scheduled to miss the rest of the regular season. He is however expected to be ready in time for training camp next season.

Here's how the rest of the #ProUtes faired in Week 7...

*Philadelphia Eagles 22 — New York Giants 21 / Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants
Barton didn't see the field as the Giants fell a half game out of first place in the division, behind the Eagles.

*Detroit 23 — Atlanta 22 / John Penisini, DL, Detroit
Penisini continues to push for more playing time as he has become an integral part of Detroit's rotation along the defensive front, finishing Sunday with two tackles.

*New Orleans 27 — Carolina 24 / Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans
Williams was another bright spot for the Saints this past Sunday, tying for the team lead with six tackles, three of which were solo. 

*Buffalo 18 — New York Jets 10 / Javelin Guidry, CB, New York Jets; Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo
Although the Bills failed to score a touchdown against the lowly Jets, Moss was a standout in his second week back from injury. He finished with 7 rushes for 47 yards and three catches for 25 yards.

Oct 25, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) carries the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 25, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) carries the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

*Washington 25 — Dallas 3 / Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Nate Orchard, DL, Washington; Jared Norris, LB, Washington; Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas; Francis Bernard, LB, Dallas
After making his NFL debut last week — and winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in the process — Smith was back on the bench behind Kyle Allen.

*Kansas City 43 — Denver 16 / Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver
Patrick's run of 100-yard receiving games came to an end as he finished with three catches for 44 yards. Bolles helped pave way to an average of 5.4 yards per carry and also made a tackle.

*Tampa Bay 45 — Las Vegas 20 / Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas
After falling behind big early, there wasn't much of an opportunity for Booker, as he finished with three touches for 14 yards

*Los Angeles Charges 39 — Jacksonville 29 / Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers
Tevi continues to be serviceable as he helped the Chargers to a season-high in points. They averaged 4.2 yards per rush and quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked just twice.

Oct 4, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) celebrates a touchdown with offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium.
Oct 4, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) celebrates a touchdown with offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium.Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

*Arizona 37 — Seattle 34 / Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona; Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle
Fotu finished with three tackles and a 1/2 tackles for loss while Fitts added a QB hit in the come-from-behind victory. Barton finished with a solo tackle.

*Los Angeles Rams 24 — Chicago 10 / Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams; Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago
Burgess finished with five tackles (4 solo) before injury while Johnson had two tackles and another pass defended.

