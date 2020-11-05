How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 8 Of The NFL Season?

For most of the season, former Utah and current Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss has been a hit-or-miss type of player.

He had a touchdown in his debut, showcasing his hands out of the backfield with a touchdown reception from quarterback Josh Allen. Then a toe injury sidelined him for a month, and his return was met with an underwhelming performance.

But Moss appeared to be turning the corner two weeks ago with his most impressive performance of the season despite not getting into the endzone. He finished with 7 rushes for 47 yards and three catches for 25 yards in a victory over the winless Jets.

Then came this past Sunday against the New England Patriots and Moss showed that when fully healthy, he's a dynamic threat with the ball in his hand. He finished the game with 14 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns, showing off both elusiveness and power.

Here's how the rest of the #ProUtes faired in Week 8...

*Buffalo 24 — New England 21 / Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo

Moss was sensational for Buffalo against the Patriots, proving to be a dominant redzone threat that led to his two touchdown runs.

*Las Vegas 16 — Cleveland 6 / Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas

Booker carried the ball five times for 29 yards and added a 17-yard catch as well. Josh Jacobs took the bulk of the carries — as to be expected — but Booker did serve as the primary backup.

*Indianapolis 41 — Detroit 21 / John Penisini, DL, Detroit; Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

Penisini continues to be a force on the defensive line, this time finishing with two tackles and one tackle for loss. Blackmon finished with four tackles, three of which were solo.

*Kansas City 45 — New York Jets 9 / Javelin Guidry, CB, New York Jets

Guidry didn't record a stat

*Miami 28 — Los Angeles Rams 17 / Eric Rowe, S, Miami; Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams

Rowe was absolutely sensational against the high-scoring Rams offense. He led a valiant effort by the Miami defense, finishing with seven tackles, five passes defended and one interception.

*Denver 31 — Los Angeles Chargers 30 / Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver; Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers

Tevi and the Chargers continue to be their own worst enemy, blowing a 17-point lead for the third time in the past four games. Bolles continued to shine as the anchor of the offensive line, while Patrick is still dealing with a hamstring injury suffered two weeks ago.

*New Orleans 26 — Chicago 23 / Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago; Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans

Williams finished with four tackles in the victory. Johnson more than held his own against one of the best passing offenses in the league, finishing with three tackles, all solo.

Seattle 37 — San Francisco 27 / Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle; Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco

Barton had a big forced fumble against Dante Pettis, setting up a Seattle touchdown. He also finished with two tackles. Wishnowsky had a busy game, averaging 50.5 yards per punt on four kicks.

*Philadelphia 23 — Dallas 9 / Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas; Francis Bernard, LB, Dallas

Bernard finished with one tackle as both sides of the ball continued to struggle for the Cowboys.

*Tampa Bay 25 — New York Giants 23 / Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants

Barton didn't record a stat.

