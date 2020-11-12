How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 9 Of The NFL Season?

He's been the backup quarterback for the Washington Football team for the past month. Throughout that time, Alex Smith has been serving as mentor to starter Kyle Allen, helping guide the promising second-year player to new heights.

But rather than just helping guide Allen on the field, Smith will now be pulling double-duty for the remainder of the season. Smith will be not only be serving as Washington's starting quarterback moving forward, he will be helping Allen with the mental aspect of dealing with a serious injury.

Smith replaced Allen in the first quarter of Washington's game against the New York Giants when Allen suffered a dislocated ankle and small fracture. Despite throwing three interceptions, Smith did complete 24-of-32 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown and gave Washington a chance to win it in the fourth quarter before losing 23-20.

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) passes the ball against the New York Giants in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

"It always feels good to throw a touchdown," Smith told the Washington Football team site postgame. "It had been a really long time. I didn't do much on that one. Terry obviously helped me out and made an amazing play. But yeah, I feel great."

Here's how the rest of the #ProUtes faired in Week 9...

*Green Bay 34 — San Francisco 17 / Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco

While the 49ers continue to be ravaged by injuries, Wishnowsky has been a constant threat in the kicking game and shined last Thursday. He averaged 54.8 yards per punt on four attempts last week, including one that was downed within the 20 yard line.

*Las Vegas 31 — Los Angeles Chargers 26 / Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas; Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers

Booker has found his footing with the Raiders, doing a great job in spelling running back Josh Jacobs from time-to-time. He finished Sunday with 68 yards on eight carries and one score. Tevi continues to struggle for the Chargers and could be replaced sometime in the near future.

*Tennessee 24 — Chicago 17 / Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago

While Chicago continues to be in a downfall, Johnson continues to shine in coverage with the Bears. He finished with two tackles and two passes defended.

*Baltimore 24 — Indianapolis 10 / Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

Just like his former college teammate in the secondary, Blackmon continues to shine for the Colts ever since being activated. He finished with three tackles (all of which were solo) and one tackle for loss.

*Buffalo 44 — Seattle 34 / Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo; Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle

It was an ugly rushing performance by the Bills but somehow Moss led the way 18 yards and a score. He did log a team-high 11 touches in the game as he continues to look like a lead back for the Bills. Barton finished with one tackle for the Seahawks.

*Minnesota 34 — Detroit 20 / John Penisini, DL, Detroit

Penisini is another member of Utah's rookie class who's playing well on the field. Despite not logging a tackle, Penisini made his presence known by constantly eating up double teams. He continues to crack the rotation as a backup to Danny Shelton.

*New York Giants 23 — Washington 20 / Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants; Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Nate Orchard, DL, Washington; Jared Norris, LB, Washington

In what was an emotional performance, Smith got his first legit playing time following a first quarter injury to starter Kyle Allen. Despite throwing three interceptions, he threw for over 300 yards and a score.

*Atlanta 34 — Denver 27 / Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver

Two of the biggest bright spots for the Broncos continue to be Bolles at left tackle and Patrick at wide receiver. While Bolles paves way for Denver's running game and blocks for quarterback Drew Lock, Patrick scored his third touchdown of the season as Denver's comeback bid came up short.

*Pittsburgh 24 — Dallas 19 / Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas; Francis Bernard, LB, Dallas

Neither Anae or Bernard recorded a stat as Dallas continued to struggle without quarterback Dak Prescott.

*Miami 34 — Arizona 31 / Eric Rowe, S, Miami; Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona

In a much bigger game than many anticipated to begin the season, Rowe led Miami to a victory with five tackles (all solo) and a tackle for loss. Fitts finished with one tackle.

*New Orleans 38 — Tampa Bay 3 / Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans

Williams continues to be a thorn in Tom Brady's side as he picked off the future hall-of-famer for the second time this season, finishing with one solo tackle and a pass defended.

*New England 30 — New York Jets / Javelin Guidry, CB, New York Jets

Guidry didn't record a stat as the Jets collapsed in the fourth quarter to stay winless on the season.

