How did Utah football fare in AP Top 25 poll after loss to Texas Tech?
The Utah football team lost its first game of the 2025 season on Saturday — and subsequently, its spot in the national media's rankings.
Following their worst defeat at Rice-Eccles Stadium since 2023, the Utes were left out of the ensuing Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released Sunday.
Utah dropped out of the rankings after surrendering 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of its 34-10 loss to Texas Tech, spoiling an eventful day on campus that featured an appearance from Fox's Big Noon Kickoff crew and thousands of hopeful Utes fans in attendance for the Big 12 showdown.
The Red Raiders stole the show behind a breakout performance from backup quarterback Will Hammond, who stepped in for Behren Morton after he took a hard hit early in the third quarter. Texas Tech didn't miss a beat with the redshirt freshman under center, though, as Hammond was 13-of-16 through the air for 169 yards, and tossed two touchdown passes after Utah cut its deficit to 13-10 with just over 10 minutes to play in regulation.
That score was an outlier in what was an abysmal day for the Utes on the offensive side of the ball. The Red Raiders imposed their will all afternoon, holding one of the nation’s top rushing attacks to just 3.3 yards per carry and forcing four turnovers to completely shut down Devon Dampier and company.
"[We] have to take a look at the film and see why we didn't win the line of scrimmage," said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham during his postgame press conference. I don't know. I just don't know. I don't have a great answer right now. We just didn't play up to our usual standards up front."
Texas Tech, meanwhile, climbed five spots to claim the No. 12 spot in the poll — its highest ranking since being tabbed No. 10 during the 2013 season. That was also the last time the Red Raiders started a season 4-0.
Texas Tech led a new pack of Big 12 teams in the AP poll, featuring No. 14 Iowa State, No. 24 TCU and No. 25 BYU. Arizona State (30 votes) and UCF (three) were among the group of teams on the outside looking in.
Elsewhere, Miami achieved its highest ranking since 2017 as it reached No. 2 in the poll, right behind Ohio State at the top, while Indiana soared to No. 11 following its 63-10 beatdown over Illinois.
Here's a look at the rest of the media's top 25.
AP Top 25 poll (post-Week 4)
- Ohio State (3-0) [52 first-place votes]
- Miami (4-0) [7]
- Penn State (3-0) [5]
- LSU (4-0)
- Georgia (3-0)
- Oregon (4-0) [1]
- Oklahoma (4-0) [1]
- Florida State (3-0)
- Texas A&M (3-0)
- Texas (3-1)
- Indiana (4-0)
- Texas Tech (4-0)
- Ole Miss (4-0)
- Iowa State (4-0)
- Tennessee (3-1)
- Georgia Tech (4-0)
- Alabama (2-1)
- Vanderbilt (4-0)
- Michigan (3-1)
- Missouri (4-0)
- USC (4-0)
- Notre Dame (1-2)
- Illinois (3-1)
- TCU (3-0)
- BYU (3-0)
Dropped out:
Utah (No. 16), Auburn (No. 22)
New to the poll:
No. 24 TCU, No. 25 BYU
Biggest riser:
No. 8 Indiana (+8)
Others receiving votes:
Auburn 122, Mississippi State 102, South Florida 77, Utah 45, Arizona State 30, Memphis 23, Louisville 23, Maryland 6, UNLV 3, UCF 3, North Texas 2.