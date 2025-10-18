How to watch, stream Utah vs. BYU college football rivalry game
The stage is set for perhaps one of the most pivotal rivalry games between Utah and BYU in recent memory.
More than in-state bragging rights will be on the line when the Utes and Cougars square off as ranked teams for the first time in over a decade from LaVell Edwards Stadium, as both seek to keep pace in the Big 12 title race and hold onto their respective College Football Playoff at-large bid aspirations.
Utah, coming off a dominant performance against Arizona State, heads down to Provo, Utah, looking to snap a two-game skid to BYU and continue its ascent up the national rankings with a victory on the road over a top-15 team.
The Cougars escaped last season's head-to-head affair at Rice-Eccles Stadium with a 22-21 win, courtesy of a 44-yard field goal in the final seconds after a controversial penalty against Utah earlier in the drive gave Jake Retzlaff and company a chance to march down the field, drain the clock and set up the game-winning score.
The Utes appeared to hang on for the win after sacking Retzlaff on fourth-and-10 with under 2 minutes to play, but a holding call against Zemaiah Vaughn gave the Cougars new life — much to the displeasure of Utah fans and athletic director Mark Harlan, who afterward claimed the game was "stolen" from the Utes.
Both rosters have undergone significant changes since that meeting; Utah brought in dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier and surrounded him with a new batch of weapons, while BYU turned to true freshman Bear Bachmeier over the offseason to lead the offense from under center.
Through six games, Dampier and Bachmeier helm two of the Big 12's top scoring offenses, with Utah ranking No. 2 in the league (39.5 points per game) in scoring, followed closely by BYU (37.5 points per game).
Defensively, both squads rank top five in the Big 12 in total yards allowed and efficiency.
"Should be a great matchup," Whittingham said of the BYU game. "I would say it's shaping up to be a biggest event in the state of Utah, sporting event [wise], like it is most years."
Judging by Fox's decision to send the Big Noon Kickoff crew to Provo for Saturday's game, the 103rd installment in the Holy War rivalry is shaping up to be one of the biggest games on college football's Week 8 slate.
How to Watch Utah vs. BYU
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Game Time: 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. MT
- Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium | Provo, Utah
- How to watch (TV): Fox
Odds, Spread and Total for Utah vs. BYU
Spread:
- Utah: -3.5 (-114)
- BYU: +3.5 (-106)
- Percentage of bets on spread: BYU (65%)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -166
- BYU: +140
Total: 49.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
