How to watch, stream Utah vs. Cal Poly college football game: TV channel, game time, predictions
Coming off an exhilarating start to the season, Utah will look to keep its momentum rolling when it hosts Cal Poly at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
The Utes enter their home opener off the heals of a dominant performance on both sides of the ball against UCLA to kick off the 2025 regular season with a statement win, on the road, against a power conference opponent.
Junior quarterback Devon Dampier stole the spotlight from UCLA's Nico Iamaleava in his Utah debut, as the New Mexico transfer scored three touchdowns, threw just four incompletions, wasn't sacked and led his team in rushing yards (87) while guiding the Utes to a 43-10 victory over the Bruins.
"I feel like we're clicking on all cylinders today," Dampier said after the game. "We played football at our best today and [we have to] continue to stack the days. There's a lot we can learn from and continue to get better."
Dampier and company will look to stack their Week 1 showing with another impressive outing against a Mustangs team that's coming off a 3-8 campaign in 2024, and one that's made considerable renovations on the offensive side of the ball.
Year three of the Paul Wuff era in San Luis Obispo, California, has gotten off on a positive note, as the Mustangs enter Week 2 following a 41-17 victory over San Diego in which Cal Poly totaled 469 total yards of offense and saw Pitt transfer quarterback Ty Dieffenbach throw for 263 yards and two touchdowns in his debut with his new team. Redshirt senior wide receiver Michael Briscoe had seven catches for 110 yards, while redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jordan Garrison had four receptions for 90 yards.
Both teams will check into Saturday's game looking to go 2-0 after stellar Week 1 performances. ESPN's advanced analytics indicate the Utes should be considered heavy favorites going into Week 2, as the site's SP+ ratings give Utah a 46-point advantage over Cal Poly, while its matchup predictor has the Utes with a 99% win probability rate.
How to Watch Utah vs. Cal Poly
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
- Game Time: 3 p.m. PT/4 p.m. MT
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
Our prediction: Utah 48, Cal Poly 10