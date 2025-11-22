How to watch, stream Utah vs. Kansas State college football game
The stage is set for a pivotal Big 12 matchup between Utah and Kansas State from Rice-Eccles Stadium.
The Utes (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) look to keep their Big 12 championship game and College Football Playoff aspirations alive as they host a Wildcats squad (5-5, 4-3 Big 12) that's striving to become bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive season.
Utah enters the matchup having won five of its last six following a 55-28 victory over Baylor in Week 12, while Kansas State comes in looking for its fourth win its last five after surviving a defense slugfest against Oklahoma State in a 14-6 final from Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Fans can watch Saturday's game on any streaming service that carries ESPN2. YouTube TV subscribers will be able to tune in as well after Google and Disney agreed on a new carriage deal that grants YouTube TV users access to ESPN Unlimited (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, the ACC and SEC networks, and ESPN on ABC), as well as ESPN+ content.
Kansas State vs. Utah: By the numbers
30.1: ESPN FPI estimates the Utes' College Football Playoff hopes have a 30.1% chance of coming to fruition. Utah also has a 4.7% chance of winning the Big 12, though those odds could increase if Cincinnati knocks off BYU (6 p.m. MT, Fox) and Arizona State beats Colorado (6 p.m. MT, ESPN2).
24: Kansas State ranks No. 4 in the country behind SMU, Southern Mississippi and Texas Tech with 24 turnovers forced, five of which came in the win over the Cowboys. The Wildcats have forced at least 2 turnovers in each of their last seven games.
7.1: Utah's potent rushing attack is fueled, in part, by effective outside run plays. According to Pro Football Focus, the Utes average an impressive 7.1 yards per carry on off-tackle run plays, trailing only Oregon and Arkansas among Football Bowl Subdivision teams in that category.
How to watch Kansas State vs. Utah
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Game Time: 1 p.m. PT/2 p.m. MT
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium | Salt Lake City
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
Odds, spread and total for Kansas State vs. Utah
Spread:
- Utah: -17.5 (-105)
- Kansas State: +17.5 (-115)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -950
- Kansas State: +640
Total: 51.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Availability reports
- The Wildcats won't have their top pass-catcher, Jayce Brown, after he sustained an injury during the Oklahoma State game. Brown leads the team with 712 receiving yards and 41 receptions.
- Utah quarterback Devon Dampier is expected to play despite being banged up.
- The Utes will be without one of the top cornerbacks, Elijah "Scooby" Davis, for the first half after he picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty toward the end of the Baylor game.
Odds are courtesy ofFanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.