How to watch, stream Utah vs. Texas Tech college football game: TV channel, game time, predictions
All eyes will be on Rice-Eccles Stadium this Saturday for a top-20 showdown between Utah and Texas Tech.
With Fox's Big Noon Kickoff broadcast crew in town, the Utes will look to defend their home field against the Red Raiders in a battle featuring two of the Big 12's most high-powered offenses.
Kickoff for the nationally-televised contest from Salt Lake City is set for 10 a.m. local time. Fox's Big Noon Kickoff crew is set to go live from campus around 8 a.m. to preview the game, as well as the other intriguing matchups going on around the country during a loaded Week 4 slate in college football.
Utah enters its Big 12 opener coming off a hard-fought win on the road over Wyoming last week, in which the Utes rattled off four consecutive scoring drives in the second half to pull away for a 31-6 victory after leading 3-0 at halftime due to several self-inflicted miscues on offense.
Junior quarterback Devon Dampier, who threw for a season-high 230 passing yards in the win over the Cowboys, has gotten off to an efficient start to the 2025 campaign. Heading into Week 4, he's the only Big 12 signal-caller with at least 85 pass attempts and zero interceptions on the season, while his completion percentage (73.0%) ranks second in the league to TCU's Josh Hoover.
On the other side, the Red Raiders cruise into the matchup following three blowout victories in nonconference play. In fact, Texas Tech's 139 point differential heading into Week 4 checks in at No. 1 in the country. Albeit, its strength of schedule to this point ranks last (136 out of 136) in the country according to ESPN FPI. Still, the Red Raiders have taken care of business with wins over Arkansas Pine-Bluff (67-7), Kent State (62-14) and Oregon State (45-14).
Here's more on how to watch Saturday's game and where the betting markets stand leading up to kickoff.
Utah vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
- Game Time: 9 a.m. PT/10 a.m. MT
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to watch (TV): Fox
Utah vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Utah: -3.5 (+100)
- Texas Tech: +3.5 (-122)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -152
- Texas Tech: +126
Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our prediction: Utah 24, Texas Tech 23
