How to watch, stream Utah vs. UCLA season opener: TV channel, game time, predictions
After months of recruiting, prepping and projecting, college football is finally back.
Utah opens the new campaign with battle against a former Pac-12 foe, UCLA, in a power conference showdown at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
The Utes enter their season opener looking to jumpstart a comeback tour following last season's disappointing debut in the Big 12. Kyle Whittingham and his staff have revamped their offense around dual threat quarterback Devon Dampier and his trusted offensive coordinator from New Mexico, Jason Beck, inspiring a new sense of optimism after a 5-7 finish to 2024.
Utah figures to be stout defensively once again, despite having to replace five of its top six linemen over the offseason. The linebacker corp stands out with Lander Barton at the lead, while the secondary that ranked No. 2 in completion rate (52%) last season returns Smith Snowden at nickel and Tao Johnson at safety.
DeShaun Foster's Bruins are also coming off a 5-7 finish to 2024, though they ended their season on a more positive note than the Utes did, with victories in four of their last six games, including three over bowl teams Rutgers, Nebraska and Iowa.
No addition UCLA made this offseason drew more attention than the Bruins' surprise acquisition of five-star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who left Tennessee over a reported NIL contract dispute in April. The former No. 3 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Iamaleava possesses a high ceiling but has yet to prove himself when faced with top-tier competition.
Fans traveling down to Pasadena, California, for Saturday's contest will want to keep a close eye on the weather report leading up to kickoff. The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning for Pasadena and the greater San Gabriel Valley earlier this week, and temperatures Saturday are expected to exceed the 90s.
For fans at home, here's how to watch Utah take on UCLA, as well as the latest betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Utah
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 30
- Game Time: 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. MT
- Where: Rose Bowl | Pasadena, California
- How to watch (TV): Fox
UCLA vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Utah: -5.5 (-112)
- UCLA: +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -210
- UCLA: +172
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Our prediction: Utah 24, UCLA 17
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.