How to watch, stream Utah vs. Wyoming college football game: TV channel, game time, predictions
The highest Division I stadium in the country is the site for a Week 3 matchup between Utah and Wyoming.
Kickoff between the former Mountain West Conference rivals from War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming, is set for 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. MT. Fans who won't be making the journey to see the Utes battle the Cowboys at 7,220 feet above sea level can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.
With consecutive wire-to-wire victories to open the college football season, Utah will look to keep its momentum rolling against a Wyoming squad that's also looking to advance to 3-0.
The Utes enter Saturday's contest off the heals of a 63-9 win over Cal Poly last Saturday, in which Utah's defense held its opponent to below 4.0 yards per play while forcing a pair of turnovers, including a defensive touchdown from Jackson Bennee that extended the program's NCAA-record of 22 straight seasons with a pick-six.
The 54-point victory, combined with a season-opening win over UCLA, has the Utes up to No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and No. 21 in the coaches poll.
The Cowboys have also leaned on their defense out of the gate, shutting out Akron in Week 1 and cruising by Northern Iowa, 31-7, last Saturday while limiting the Panthers and Zips to 199 total yards on average.
The Cowboys are led by second-year head coach Jay Sawvel, who went 3-9 in his first year at the helm after serving as the team's defensive coordinator for the previous four seasons. Sawvel has said his starting quarterback Kaden Anderson "is fine" after the sophomore took a hard hit in the team's win over Northern Iowa.
The Utes enter the ole-fashioned Mountain West showdown having won eight of the past nine head-to-head meetings played since 2000, with the only exception being a 31-15 defeat at War Memorial Stadium in 2006.
Here's what you need to know about Saturday's matchup in Laramie.
How to Watch Wyoming vs. Utah
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Game Time: 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. MT
- Where: War Memorial Stadium
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
Wyoming vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Utah: -23.5 (-110)
- Wyoming: +23.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -4000
- Wyoming: +1400
Total: 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our prediction: Utah 31, Wyoming 10
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.