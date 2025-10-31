How to watch Utah-Cincinnati game amid ESPN-YouTube TV dispute
Fans planning to watch the upcoming showdown between Utah and Cincinnati through a YouTube TV subscription might want to find another outlet before Saturday's 8:15 p.m. MT kickoff.
Google's pay TV platform no longer carries Disney channels, including ABC and ESPN, after the two sides failed to agree on a new contract distribution deal.
The dispute leaves more than 9 million subscribers without access to some of college football's biggest games on Saturday, as well as NBA, NFL and NHL games over the course of the weekend.
The Utes' pivotal matchup against the Bearcats is one of several contests set to air on ESPN/ABC on Saturday, along with a couple of top-25 matchups in Vanderbilt at Texas and Oklahoma at Tennessee.
YouTube TV users became aware of the dispute in recent weeks because of warnings being scrolled across their screens.
"Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair deal, and starting today, Disney programming will not be available on YouTube TV," YouTube TV's official X account posted on Oct. 30. "This means you will no longer be able to watch channels like ABC and ESPN or access recordings from these networks in your Library."
A statement from ESPN claimed Google was "using its market dominance" to undercut the "industry standart terms" the network has been able to negotiate with other distributors.
"Unfortunately, Google's YouTube TV has chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC," the statement read. "We know how frustrating this is for YouTube TV subscribers and remain committed to working toward a resolution as quickly as possible."
YouTube TV said on X it'll offer its members a $20 credit if ESPN content is unavailable for an extended period of time.
Of course, fans simply want the two sides to come to an agreement more than anything else. If they can't before Saturday, there are alternative options.
Other ways to watch/listen to Utah vs. Cincinnati game
fuboTV: Typically offers a free 7-day trial depending on your location. A credit/debit card is required to sign up and you would need to cancel the free trial manually. Fubo offers a sports-focused bundle for $45.99 for the first month, then $55.99 per month after.
Hulu + Live TV: A free 3-day trial exists for its Hulu and live TV package, though its not guaranteed depending on the promo you choose. For those in the Salt Lake City area, if you go with its current discounted price of $64.99 per month for three months, the free trial won't be available.
Sling TV: Doesn't offer a free trial of any kind, according to several sources, but it does offer a few short-term plans at a discounted price. Its "day pass" is $4.99; the "weekend pass" costs $9.99; it'd cost $14.99 for its "week pass". Sling also offers a "Sling Orange" plan that includes ESPN and ESPN2 for $45.99 per month.
DIRECTV STREAM: Offers a free 5-day trial for new residential customers in the Salt Lake City area that includes ESPN and other sports channels. You'd need to cancel the trial before the billing date if you don't want to continue the subscription.
Listen to the game: Fans in the Salt Lake City area can tune into the game via ESPN 700 AM or 92.1 FM. Sirius 137 or 198 will also carry the game. Fans outside of the region can listen through TuneIn.
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Utah
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Game Time: 7:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. MT
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN