How Utah football managed in coaches poll after bye week
The Utah football team likely appreciated having a bye week on Saturday, though sitting idle didn't help its standing in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
A couple of teams were able to jump the Utes, who didn't partake in the chaos that ensued in Week 6 while on a bye, to earn a spot in the coaches' top 25 rankings on Sunday.
Memphis, sitting undefeated at 6-0 with a win over Arkansas on its résumé, claimed the No. 25 spot, previously belonging to Utah, in the most recent poll.
Virginia also joined the ranks following its upset win over Florida State on Friday, bouncing the Seminoles from the top 25 as a result.
The Cavaliers' overtime victory over the then-No. 19 Seminoles wound up setting the tone for a wild weekend across the country.
UCLA, which hadn't led for a second all season and sat at 0-4, pulled off a historic win over then-No. 6 Penn State in Los Angeles, becoming the first 0-4 team to beat a top-10 team since 1985. The Utes beat the Bruins in their season opener, 43-10.
Texas became the second top-10 team to lose on the road when it fell at Florida, 29-21, to drop to 3-2 on the season.
The Longhorns plummeted from No. 7 to No. 19 in the coaches poll, while the Nittany Lions, also standing at 3-2, were placed at No. 22.
Utah was the top vote-getter among the teams on the outside of the top 25 looking in, receiving 134 votes from the panel of coaches.
Here's a look at the rest of the coaches poll.
Coaches Poll Top 25 (post-Week 6)
- Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) [59 first-place votes]
- Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) [3]
- Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC) [3]
- Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC)
- Texas A&M (5-0, 2-0 SEC) [1]
- Oklahoma (5-0, 1-0 SEC)
- Indiana (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)
- Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC)
- Georgia (4-1, 2-1 SEC)
- Texas Tech (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)
- LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC)
- Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC)
- Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0 ACC)
- Missouri (5-0, 1-0 SEC)
- Michigan (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten)
- Notre Dame (3-2)
- Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)
- BYU (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)
- Texas (3-2, 0-1 SEC)
- Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1 SEC)
- Iowa State (5-1, 2-1 Big 12)
- Penn State (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten)
- Arizona State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12)
- Virginia (5-1, 3-0 ACC)
- Memphis (6-0, 2-0 AAC)
Schools Dropped Out
No. 19 Florida State, No. 25 Utah
Others Receiving Votes
Utah 134; Florida State 93;Cincinnati 70;South Florida 65;North Texas 28;Navy 26;Washington 25;USC 23;UNLV 21;Nebraska 17;TCU 15;Old Dominion 13;Louisville 10;Tulane 8;Duke 7;Auburn 7;Iowa 5;SMU 2;