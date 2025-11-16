How Utah overcame an abnormal defensive outing to beat Baylor in decisive fashion
Kyle Whittingham most likely wouldn't have believed it if he had been told prior to Saturday's Big 12 bout against Baylor that Utah would go on to win by double-digits while giving up over 500 total yards, running 30 fewer plays and losing the time of possession battle by a difference of roughly 6 minutes.
Oh, and that the engine of his offense would be limited all night due to injury, requiring some in-game adjustments and faith in a true freshman quarterback to close out a must-have win on the road.
Those factors and obstacles made for one of the more unique outcomes Whittingham's been a part of in his 24 full seasons at the helm of the Utes, who managed to overcome an abnormal defensive outing in a 55-28 victory over the Bears from McLane Stadium on Saturday.
"It's the most unique win, I guess you could say in the the short term past," Whittingham said after the game. "It was definitely a back and forth and defensively, we usually control things a little bit better."
How Utah overcame woeful defensive performance to beat Bears
Indeed, Utah had been stout all season, allowing just 156.8 yards through the air per game going into Saturday's matchup against the league's top-ranked air attack.
The Utes caught some breaks early on but eventually let a few big plays slip through the cracks, leaving the door open for the Bears to hang in the first half despite a rough start from Sawyer Robertson. The nation's leader in touchdown passes heading into Week 12 missed on eight of his first 11 throws — some of which were gimmes for someone of his talent — though he connected on a 64-yard bomb to Kole Wilson to get Baylor in field goal range, making it 21-10 in the second quarter, then hit Josh Cameron for a score in the final seconds of the first half after a perfect pass to Ashtyn Hawkins got the Bears within striking distance.
Utah's pass rush was disruptive in key spots, though outside of a few stops in the red zone, the secondary had to try to keep up with Baylor's plethora of talented receiving threats.
"That receiving core is outstanding, and the tight end (Michael Trigg), you'll be seeing him play on Sunday for a long time," Whittingham said. "But we got to do a little better job of winning more of the 50-50 balls."
Just as Whittingham could've expected in the lead up to Saturday's game that Baylor's potent air attack would present quite the challenge for his defensive backs group, it would've been reasonable for him to think the Utes offense would have success on the ground much they like did through their first nine games of the season.
Even so, he probably didn't account for three 60-plus yard scores being the difference makers.
Utah, which entered the game with 16 scoring drives of 10 plays or more on the season, didn't need to worry about moving the chains with Wayshawn Parker and Byrd Ficklin ripping off chunk plays every time they touched the ball. Ficklin broke off a 67-yard score in the second quarter courtesy of some solid blocking up front, giving the Utes a spark while Devon Dampier took it easy due to an injury.
Parker's turn came a few minutes later, as the sophomore back took advantage of Baylor putting just five defenders in the box with a 64-yard burst right up the middle, extending Utah's lead to 28-10 with just over 4 minutes left in the first half.
Just like that, Utah went from 11 rushes for 43 yards in the first quarter to 19 for 179 at the halftime break. Baylor, though, racked up 362 total yards of offense, the most Utah had allowed in a first half since 2022, but had to settle for three field goal tries inside the Utes' 25-yard line after failing to put the ball in the end zone.
Baylor finished with 563 total yards of offense — the most Utah's allowed through its first 10 games — and ran 91 total plays to the Utes' 59. Scooby Davis' 65-yard interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter probably skewed how the final stats looked, though the junior's first touchdown of the season set the tone for the kind of night it was going to be for Utah.
Ficklin kept it rolling in the third quarter with an incredible individual effort on a 74-yard touchdown run, in which he shrugged off a tackle attempt from Bears safety Tyler Turner with a stiff arm to record the Utes' longest rush of the season from scrimmage. That made it 35-20 in favor of the Utes after Robertson and company cut their deficit to eight on the previous drive.
The Utes continued to lean on their offensive line to get the job done in the trenches for the remainder of the second half. Between Ficklin and Dampier, Utah attempted just five passes after halftime, yet the Utes never relinquished control when it seemed like the Bears were ready to make a late push.
Led by Ficklin's 166 rush yards, Utah tallied 380 yards on the ground while averaging 8.8 per carry. Parker crossed the 100-yard threshold for the third consecutive game, finishing with 129 on 15 attempts. As a team, the Utes went for over 200 rush yards for the fifth consecutive game, their longest such streak since 2018.
"That offensive line is a huge reason why we're able to do that week in and week out," Whittingham said. "Credit the way they played."
Despite its inconsistencies all night, Utah's secondary helped deliver the final nail in the coffin early in the fourth quarter with a second interception off Robertson, who got drilled on a nickel blitz by Jackson Bennee as his pass was picked off by Trey Reynolds, setting the Utes up on the Bears' 9-yard line following a 31-yard return from the 6-foot-1 junior.
Utah scored moments later after Dampier swung a short pass out to Parker for his second touchdown of the night, making it 49-20 with just over 11 minutes left in regulation.
And so, in a game where Robertson throws for 430 yards and Baylor has two 100-yard receivers, plus a running back who had almost 100 yards on the ground, Utah's knack for explosive plays wound up outweighing its defensive lapses and subsequently, keep the Utes' College Football Playoff hopes alive with a decisive victory.
Even if it wasn't the script Whittingham had drawn up in his head going in.
"There was a lot of back and forth there for a while, but we just kept, kept at it, and answered the bell every time," Whittingham said. "A lot a lot of things in that game that both sides did well, but we did enough to get the win."