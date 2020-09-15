Jaylon Johnson makes game-saving play in NFL debut

Midway through the second quarter, Chicago's rookie defensive back Jaylon Johnson was playing well through his NFL debut.

Then he met Marvin Jones Jr., a veteran wide receiver for the Detroit Lions.

After Jones caught a ball, Johnson came up to make the tackle and was promptly run over by the big, physical receiver. It's safe to say that was Johnson's "welcome to the NFL, rookie" moment.

But part of the reason why the Bears selected Johnson in the second round of the NFL draft is because they know what sort of competitor he is. He's fearless and not afraid to make a mistake, knowing the time will come when he steps up and makes the play.

Instead of that moment for Johnson coming a few games later, it came a few quarters later.

Clinging to a 27-23 lead on the final play of the game, the Lions had the ball in the Chicago redzone with one last chance for the win.

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford took the snap, bought some extra time, and lofted the ball into the corner of the endzone where Jones was waiting for the game-winning catch.

Enter Johnson and his game-saving play — who broke up the pass in the endzone to secure the season-opening win for the Bears.

Johnson has never been short on confidence, especially when it comes to the his skillset on the football field.

He arrived onto Utah's campus four years ago as one of the highest-rated recruits in program history. He then set himself goals, one was to start as a freshman, another was to become an All-American and finally, graduate from Utah and declare for the NFL draft after three years.

And Johnson accomplished all of them!

That mindset is what's set him apart on the football field. The battles that Johnson has endured with Chicago's No. 1 wide receiver Allen Robinson have only made him better, regardless of whether he's won or not.

"I would just say I came along just in the mental aspect of being able to learn the defense, being able to feel out NFL offenses and going against Nick Foles and Mitch (Trubisky) every day, it just pushes you to be better just to try to figure out what offenses are trying to do to attack me," Johnson said. "But going against Allen Robinson and all the top wide receivers that we have just pushes your game and elevates your game to the next level. So naturally, going against good competition every day elevated my game."

Altogether it was a solid debut for Johnson, who finished with six tackles and two pass break-ups. He showed off his ability to cover elite receivers and a talented quarterback, and apart from the missed tackle above, show off the physicality Chicago desperately wanted.

Johnson and the Bears return to action on Sunday for their home-opener against the New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. MST.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka