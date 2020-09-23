Jaylon Johnson making his presence felt early on

Somebody might want to tell Jaylon Johnson he's a rookie and he's supposed to make mistakes.

Two games into his NFL career and Johnson continues to improve every game, already showcasing his outstanding ability that the Chicago Bears coveted when they took him in the second round of the NFL draft.

Despite being the seventh cornerback chosen in the draft, one could make the argument that Johnson has performed getter than any of those chosen ahead of him, including first-rounders Jeff Okudah (Detroit), A.J. Terrell (Atlanta), Damon Arnette (Las Vegas) and Noah Igbinoghene (Miami).

He currently allowing a lower passer rating than all of those chosen ahead of him with a 64.2 rating. It should be noted that all of the cornerbacks chosen in the first round are currently allowing passing ratings over 110.

Early on, Johnson has allowed just three catches on seven potential targets for 55 yards. He also has five pass break-ups, which is the most by a rookie cornerback since Baltimore's Marcus Peters had seven through his first two games back in 2015.

While some may say it's too early too tell how good Johnson is going to be — and to be clear, it is way too early — it's very difficult to not be impressed with what he's shown early in his career.

He credits his early success to going against quarterback Mitch Trubisky and wide receiver Allen Robinson in fall camp.

"I would just say I came along just in the mental aspect of being able to learn the defense, being able to feel out NFL offenses and going against Nick Foles and Mitch (Trubisky) every day, it just pushes you to be better just to try to figure out what offenses are trying to do to attack me," Johnson said. "But going against Allen Robinson and all the top wide receivers that we have just pushes your game and elevates your game to the next level. So naturally, going against good competition every day elevated my game."

Johnson is set to get his biggest text of the young season when he faces off with Atlanta and their dynamic duo of Julio Jones (the NFL's best wide receiver) and Calvin Ridley (one of top youngsters in the league) on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. MST in Atlanta.

