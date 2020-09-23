SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Jaylon Johnson making his presence felt early on

Ryan Kostecka

Somebody might want to tell Jaylon Johnson he's a rookie and he's supposed to make mistakes.

Two games into his NFL career and Johnson continues to improve every game, already showcasing his outstanding ability that the Chicago Bears coveted when they took him in the second round of the NFL draft.

Despite being the seventh cornerback chosen in the draft, one could make the argument that Johnson has performed getter than any of those chosen ahead of him, including first-rounders Jeff Okudah (Detroit), A.J. Terrell (Atlanta), Damon Arnette (Las Vegas) and Noah Igbinoghene (Miami).

He currently allowing a lower passer rating than all of those chosen ahead of him with a 64.2 rating. It should be noted that all of the cornerbacks chosen in the first round are currently allowing passing ratings over 110.

Early on, Johnson has allowed just three catches on seven potential targets for 55 yards. He also has five pass break-ups, which is the most by a rookie cornerback since Baltimore's Marcus Peters had seven through his first two games back in 2015.

While some may say it's too early too tell how good Johnson is going to be — and to be clear, it is way too early — it's very difficult to not be impressed with what he's shown early in his career.

He credits his early success to going against quarterback Mitch Trubisky and wide receiver Allen Robinson in fall camp.

"I would just say I came along just in the mental aspect of being able to learn the defense, being able to feel out NFL offenses and going against Nick Foles and Mitch (Trubisky) every day, it just pushes you to be better just to try to figure out what offenses are trying to do to attack me," Johnson said. "But going against Allen Robinson and all the top wide receivers that we have just pushes your game and elevates your game to the next level. So naturally, going against good competition every day elevated my game."

Johnson is set to get his biggest text of the young season when he faces off with Atlanta and their dynamic duo of Julio Jones (the NFL's best wide receiver) and Calvin Ridley (one of top youngsters in the league) on Sunday. 

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. MST in Atlanta.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What are the 10 best wins of the century for Utah football?

Utah has had quite the century with 10 seasons in the Mountain West Conference and now entering its 10th season in the Pac-12 — so what are the best wins that have shaped Utah into the power it is?

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Pac-12 commissioner and officials receive massive bonuses

A month before the Pac-12 conference laid off or furloughed many workers, commissioner Larry Scott and other executive officials received their 2019 bonuses that totaled around $4 million

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah QB Brian Johnson new OC for Florida Gators

Former Utah QB Brian Johnson made history at the University of Florida when he was named the team's offensive coordinator — the first person of color to ever hold the position

Ryan Kostecka

Bubble in Salt Lake City? At least one journalist believes so

With news breaking on Wednesday that the Pac-12 is looking at playing this fall, all sorts of ideas began to be thrown around, But one of the craziest at first might not seem so crazy now, a bubble in SLC...

Ryan Kostecka

Mason Tufaga, Utah Utes commit, selected for 2021 Polynesian Bowl

Utah's defensive headliner of its 2021 recruiting class is Mason Tufaga, a four-star linebacker out of Hawaii, will close out his high school career in his home state at the Polynesian Bowl

Ryan Kostecka

Utah makes final five for 4-star defensive lineman Jay Toia

Although committed to USC, Utah has had an all-out assault on Grace Brethren High School defensive tackle Jay Toia. And recently the Utes were named in his top-5, giving them a chance

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: College Basketball is set to begin the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25

College athletics for the Pac-12 may not be far off after the reports have surfaced that the 2020-21 college basketball season is set to start on Nov. 25

Ryan Kostecka

When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes on Sunday

Following a week one that was filled with drama, suspense and big-time plays, former Utah football players shined in the opening week of the NFL season. But with the nerves gone, who shines in week two?

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Zack Moss thrives in NFL debut for the Buffalo Bills

Former Utah running back Zack Moss scored a touchdown in his NFL debut — helping lead the Buffalo Bills to a 27-17 victory over the New York Jets in their 2020 season openers

Ryan Kostecka

How did #ProUtes fare in Week 1 of the NFL season?

From two rookies making a massive impact in victories to one of the best safeties in the game picking off the G.O.A.T. of quarterbacks, it was a strong opening week for former Utes in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka