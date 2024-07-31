Kyle Whittingham says protecting the "alpha dog" will be key in 2024
Cam Rising's tenure as the starting quarterback for the Utah Utes has been marked by both remarkable performances and unfortunate injuries. His 2020 season ended abruptly with a shoulder injury during the opener against USC. In the 2021 Rose Bowl, a concussion in the fourth quarter against Ohio State sidelined him for the remainder of the game. The 2023 Rose Bowl against Penn State was even more devastating, with Rising suffering multiple injuries, leading to surgery and missing the entire 2023 season.
For Utah's first season in the Big 12, the expectations are high. Win the conference and secure a College Football Playoff bid. Achieving this goal hinges on Rising's health and availability throughout the season.
Rising, now in his seventh year of college football, has shown his ability to elevate the Utes' offense, as evidenced by his 5,572 career yards and 46 touchdowns. His return is seen as crucial by Utah's head coach, Kyle Whittingham, who emphasizes Rising's leadership and the need to keep him healthy.
“Having Cam Rising back, that’s the biggest factor for us this season is to have Cam back at quarterback,” Whittingham said. “He's the alpha dog of the football team, the unquestioned leader. And we have to keep him upright this year. We keep him upright, we’ve got a really good chance.”
The Utes are implementing significant changes to their fall camp to avoid the injuries that plagued the previous season. Outside of Rising, key players like tight end Brant Kuithe, running back Chris Curry, and linebacker Lander Barton were also lost to injuries in 2023. In response, Utah is adopting an NFL-style training camp model, focusing on gradually increasing intensity and incorporating more recovery periods to prevent soft-tissue injuries. The new approach includes modified lifting routines and revised warmup and stretch protocols.
Utes defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley underscores the importance of maintaining physicality while managing player health. Despite past challenges, the coach-in-waiting insists on preserving the rigorous nature of practices, as he believes it is essential for game readiness.
As physical as we practice, you have to be able to divvy that up and so a little bit more emphasis on spreading out those physical periods, spreading out those physical practices, giving our guys time to recover,” Scalley said.
The goal is to strike a balance between physical preparation and injury prevention, ensuring the team can compete effectively from the season opener against Southern Utah on August 29.