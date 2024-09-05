Kyle Whittingham says Utes face "Much bigger" challenge with Baylor come to SLC
As the Utah Utes prepare for their week two matchup against the Baylor Bears, head coach Kyle Whittingham and his team are shifting focus to a more challenging test. While this game is a non-conference matchup, it also marks the Big 12 Homecoming weekend for Utah and other new conference members, adding a layer of significance to the game. Coming off a dominant 49-0 win against Southern Utah in week one, the Utes are eager to maintain their momentum while addressing key areas for improvement.
Utah’s opening game provided a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their performance. The Utes showcased a balanced offensive attack, accumulating 513 total yards while holding the Thunderbirds to just 150 yards. The game was also a successful return for quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe, both of whom made significant contributions. However, Whittingham and his team know that the level of competition will increase substantially against Baylor, providing a true measure of the Utes’ potential this season.
“Much bigger challenge this week, we understand that,” Whittingham acknowledged. “Baylor is a good football team, they’ve got good personnel, and they’re extremely well-coached.” This game will be a crucial test for the Utes, who must prepare diligently throughout the week to be ready for a competitive contest. Rising, who delivered an efficient performance in his return, echoed Whittingham’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for readiness against a formidable opponent.
One area where Utah aims to improve is the run game. While they managed 185 yards on the ground against Southern Utah, Whittingham noted the team fell short of their goal of 5.0 yards per carry. “I thought we ran the ball just ok,” he said. With Baylor’s defense under the leadership of head coach Dave Aranda, who has taken over defensive coordinator duties, Utah’s rushing attack will need to step up. The Bears struggled defensively last season, which could make the run game a pivotal component of Utah’s offensive strategy.
Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig highlighted some bright spots in the run game, mentioning Mike Mitchell and Dijon Stanley’s versatility as positive factors. However, Ludwig also stressed the importance of cleaning up mistakes, such as penalties, turnovers, and pass protection issues. “I think procedurally we could be better,” Rising noted, reflecting on moments where the Utes hindered their own progress.
Ultimately, Utah’s focus will be on eliminating self-inflicted errors and tightening up their overall execution. While the Utes showed promise in their opener, the challenge presented by Baylor will serve as a benchmark for the team’s development. As Whittingham stated, continuous improvement is the goal, and week two will be a critical step in determining Utah’s trajectory for the rest of the season.