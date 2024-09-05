Utah moves up one spot in latest AP Top 25 poll
Cam Rising’s return to college football was nothing short of spectacular. The seventh-year quarterback made an immediate impact, throwing for a career-high five touchdowns in a season-opening 49-0 rout of Southern Utah, an FCS opponent. Rising’s performance, marked by scoring on every other completion, was a clear signal of his readiness to lead the Utes in their pursuit of a Big 12 championship and a coveted spot in the newly-expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.
The victory against Southern Utah, while expected, was a statement of intent for a Utah team aiming to dominate in its new conference. It was a confidence-boosting start that reaffirmed the Utes' status as the projected favorites in the Big 12. The impressive showing lifted Utah to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings, up one spot from their preseason rank of No. 12. The Utes continue to be the highest-ranked team in the Big 12, solidifying their position as a top contender.
The Big 12 landscape saw a slight reshuffling with Oklahoma State moving up to No. 16, Kansas State at No. 17, Kansas at No. 19, and Arizona at No. 20, showcasing the strength of the conference. Notably, Arizona’s ranking was buoyed by standout performances from wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and quarterback Noah Fifita. Meanwhile, teams like Iowa State, West Virginia, and Colorado received votes, highlighting the depth of competition in the Big 12.
Nationally, Georgia solidified its dominance, maintaining the top spot with 57 first-place votes, an increase from the preseason poll. The Bulldogs were followed by Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, and Notre Dame in the top five. Oregon, which started the season ranked third, slipped to No. 7 after struggling against Idaho, illustrating the unpredictability of early-season matchups.
AP Top 25
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Notre Dame
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Penn State
9. Missouri
10. Michigan
11. Utah
12. Miami
13. USC
14. Tennessee
15. Oklahoma
16. Oklahoma State
17. Kansas State
18. LSU
19. Kansas
20. Arizona
21. Iowa
22. Louisville
23. Georgia Tech
24. North Carolina State
25. Clemson
As Utah prepares to face Baylor, the stakes are high. A win would not only keep their playoff ambitions alive but also strengthen their standing within the Big 12. With a well-oiled offense led by Rising, the Utes are poised to make a significant impact this season, showcasing their potential to be one of the elite teams in college football’s new era.