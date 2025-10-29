Latest bowl projections, potential matchups for Utah football this postseason
The Utah football team is going bowling again.
With Saturday's demolition of Colorado, the Utes earned their sixth win of the season and subsequently, a spot in the postseason for the 18th time under head coach Kyle Whittingham.
Plenty can change over the final month of conference play, though regardless of how the Utes (6-2, 3-2) finish in the standings, Whittingham will have an opportunity to tie Clemson's Dabo Swinney for the most bowl game victories among active head coaches (12) in December or January.
Considering all the potential matchups and bowl games the Utes could play in, let's take a look at where some prognosticators have Whittingham and company traveling to and facing this postseason.
Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated
Holiday Bowl vs. Cal
Jan. 2, 6 p.m., Fox
Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
About Cal: Led by true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, the Golden Bears (5-3, 2-2 ACC) were one of the sport's top stories in September amid a 3-0 start to the season that included a win over Minnesota in Week 3. A 34-point loss to San Diego State the following Saturday threw some cold water on Cal's hot start, and it hasn't gotten much for head coach Justin Wilcox's group, with its only two league wins coming against two of the ACC's three winless teams in conference play (North Carolina and Boston College). Still, the Golden Bears just need one more win over the final month of the regular season to earn their third consecutive trip to a bowl game.
Cal by the numbers:
- Overall efficiency: No. 89 in the Football Bowl Subdivision
- Offensive efficiency: No. 100
- Defensive efficiency: No. 75
- Special teams efficiency: No. 57
- Strength of record: No. 66
Utah's history in Holiday Bowl
- 2018 vs. Northwestern: Lost 31-20
Record in Holiday Bowl (one appearance): 0-1
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Virginia
Jan. 2, 6 p.m., Fox
Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
About Virginia: There's a new energy surrounding Cavaliers football down in Charlottesville, Virginia, where head coach Tony Elliot has assembled a squad that has a chance to win an ACC title this December. Virginia (7-1, 4-0) recently moved up to No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, its highest ranking since 2004, after fending off North Carolina in an overtime battle for its first six-game win streak in 18 years. Paced by 2024 Walter Payton Award finalist J'Mari Taylor, the Cavaliers boast the third-best rushing attack in the ACC with 185.8 yards on the ground per game.
Virginia by the numbers:
- Overall efficiency: No. 39
- Offensive efficiency: No. 43
- Defensive efficiency: No. 57
- Special teams efficiency: No. 15
- Strength of record: No. 25
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa
New Year's Eve,1:30 p.m., ESPN
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
About Iowa: Guided by its stout defense, the Hawkeyes (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) are off to their best start in conference play since 2015. Through eight games, they rank No. 2 in the conference in total yards allowed per game (234.9) behind Ohio State and boast the league's third-best scoring defense (13.1 points allowed per game). Offensively, Iowa is on pace to average more than 30 points per game for the first time since 2020. It's not like the Hawkeyes to air it out, though dual-threat quarterback Mark Gronkowski has gotten the job done on the ground with 11 rushing touchdowns on the season.
Iowa by the numbers:
- Overall efficiency: No. 18
- Offensive efficiency: No. 56
- Defensive efficiency: No. 5
- Special teams efficiency: No. 23
- Strength of record: No. 27
Utah's history in Las Vegas Bowl
- 2023 vs. Northwestern: Lost 14-7
- 2015 vs. BYU: Won 35-28
- 2014 vs. Colorado State: Won 45-10
- 2001 vs. USC: Won 10-6
- 1999 vs. Fresno State: Won 17-16
Record in Las Vegas Bowl (five appearances): 4-1
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame
Jan. 2, 6 p.m., Fox
Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
About Notre Dame: Perhaps the most surprising bowl prediction on this list has the Utes facing a Fighting Irish team (5-2) that still has College Football Playoff aspirations after beating its last five opponents by an average margin of 25.8 points. Much of Notre Dame's recent success following its 0-2 start can be attributed to its ground game, led by one of the nation's most talented backs in Jeremiyah Love. The junior from St. Louis put himself back in the Heisman Trophy conversation with a signature performance in his team's top-25 win over USC in Week 9, finishing with 265 total yards from scrimmage while averaging 9.5 yards per carry.
Notre Dame by the numbers:
- Overall efficiency: No. 5
- Offensive efficiency: No. 7
- Defensive efficiency: No. 18
- Special teams efficiency: No. 53
- Strength of record: No. 15
Pete Fiutak, College Football News
LA Bowl vs. San Diego State
Dec. 15, 9 p.m., ESPN
SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)
About San Diego State: The Aztecs (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) are bowl eligible for the first time since 2022 in large part because of their defense. San Diego State checks into Week 10 yielding the second-fewest points in the country (10.4 per game) behind Ohio State while ranking in the top 10 in both total yards allowed (255 per game) and rush defense (88.4 per game). Granted, those stats were tallied against the sixth-easiest schedule in the FBS. But pitching three shutouts and allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete just 50.9% of their pass attempts are still testaments to the job done by defensive coordinator Rob Aurich and his group.
- Overall efficiency: No. 30
- Offensive efficiency: No. 78
- Defensive efficiency: No. 14
- Special teams efficiency: No. 4
- Strength of record: No. 45