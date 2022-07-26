Skip to main content
Madden 23 Ratings for Utes in the NFL

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports.

Madden 23 Ratings for Utes in the NFL

18 former Utah players received Madden 23 ratings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This past week, EA Sports released its official ratings for the new Madden 2023 video game. 18 former Utah football players were included in the game. Below are the ratings of Utes in the NFL.

Marcus Williams - 86

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) leads his teammates onto the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports.

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) leads his teammates onto the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports.

The highest rated Ute in Madden, Marcus Williams recently signed a massive five-year, $70 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens on just the second day of free-agency in 2022. While noted as one of the top safety's in the league, Williams checks in as just the No. 16 ranked safety in Madden.

Jaylon Johnson - 82

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson celebrates an incomplete pass intended for Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones on the final play of the Lions' 27-23 loss at Ford Field, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson celebrates an incomplete pass intended for Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones on the final play of the Lions' 27-23 loss at Ford Field, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

With an overall rating of 82, Jaylon Johnson was one of the highest rated cornerbacks for the Chicago Bears.

Garett Bolles - 82

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) reacts after the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports.

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) reacts after the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports.

The third-highest rated Ute in the NFL and a staple of the Denver Broncos offensive line, Garett Bolles checks in at 82 overall.

Tim Patrick - 80

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) celebrates his touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) celebrates his touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports.

Eric Rowe - 80

Miami Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe (21) celebrates breaking up a third down pass to Washington Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) in Miami Gardens, October 13, 2019. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post] Maimi Dolphins Vs Washington Redskins.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe (21) celebrates breaking up a third down pass to Washington Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) in Miami Gardens, October 13, 2019. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post] Maimi Dolphins Vs Washington Redskins.

Matt Gay - 79

Mitch Wishnowsky - 77

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Julian Blackmon - 76

Terrell Burgess - 74

Devin Lloyd - 73

USATSI_18171115

Zack Moss - 72

Marquise Blair - 72

Cody Barton - 71

Tyler Huntley - 68

Leki Fotu - 68

Bradlee Anae - 66

Nick Ford - 61

Jackson Barton - 55

Despite signing free agent deals, several Utah rookies such as Britain Covey, Cole Fotheringham and Bamidele Olaseni among others have not been added to the game.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-03-26 at 4.23.45 PM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star QB Mack Howard

By Cole Bagley2 hours ago
_71_Braeden_Daniels__MG_7618
Football

Utah's Braeden Daniels and Junior Tafuna named to Outland Trophy Watch List

By Cole Bagley4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-19 at 12.35.33 AM
Football

Utah's Junior Tafuna and Clark Phillips III named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

By Cole Bagley5 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 8.36.01 PM
Football

Utah's Mohamoud Diabate named to Butkus Award Watch List

By Cole Bagley23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-29 at 5.11.40 PM
Recruiting

Four-star Utah commit Randon Fontenette wins Defensive MVP at King of the City Camp

By Cole BagleyJul 25, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17440021
Football

Utah's Cameron Rising tops Pro Football Network's Pac-12 QB rankings

By Cole BagleyJul 25, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18531587
Football

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd to miss a 'little time' with hamstring injury

By Cole BagleyJul 25, 2022 1:24 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-02-24 at 11.37.16 PM
Football

Utah's Clark Phillips III and Cole Bishop named to Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

By Cole BagleyJul 25, 2022 12:58 PM EDT