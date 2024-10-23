Mike Bajakian ready to put energy back into Utes offense
It has already been an eventful week for Utah Football. As Kyle Whittingham made changes with Andy Ludwig out and Mike Bajakian in as the interim offensive coordinator, the Utes have different vibes going into Saturday. Bajakian has stepped into the role with a task of refocusing the team on details and execution.
In his first meeting with the media, Bajakian discussed his plans for the offense, emphasizing the need for small improvements rather than a complete overhaul. He highlighted the importance of doing the “little things,” drawing an analogy to golf. “I’m not much of a golfer myself, but the easiest way to shave strokes on your game is to focus on putting,” Bajakian explained. For Utah Football, this means improving effort, physicality, and attention to detail, which Bajakian believes can have a big impact.
A critical area of focus for Bajakian will be aiding freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson. He praised Wilson’s intelligence, work ethic, and athletic ability, noting that, despite Wilson’s struggles, there is significant potential. “We’ll play to his strengths and his mentality,” Bajakian said, adding that simplifying things for Wilson will be essential to helping him succeed on the field.
The transition has been an emotional one for Bajakian, who came to Utah to work under Ludwig. He expressed gratitude to Ludwig, saying, “I came to Utah to be part of this wonderful program and to learn from an elite football mind.” Nonetheless, Bajakian is focused on helping the team and the players move forward during this challenging time.
While Bajakian joked about a complete schematic shift to the triple-option, he made it clear that no drastic changes are coming to the offensive system mid-season. His approach will be more about fine-tuning and making necessary adjustments rather than implementing an entirely new offense. Bajakian’s background in shotgun spread attacks may subtly influence his playcalling, but his primary goal is to build on the system already in place, with input from the entire coaching staff.
Utah hits the ground running with a road game at Houston on Saturday (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+). Both teams will be looking to get back on track in the Big 12.