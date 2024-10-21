Utah names Mike Bajakian interim offensive coordinator
Utah has announced the promotion of Mike Bajakian to interim offensive coordinator, while also continuing his role as quarterbacks coach and primary play caller under head coach Kyle Whittingham. He replaces Andy Ludwig who resigned on Sunday night following a 13-7 loss to TCU.
Bajakian joined the Utes after spending time at Northwestern, where he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2019 to 2023. During his tenure at Northwestern, he was instrumental in two bowl victories, including the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl and the 2021 Citrus Bowl, where his quarterback earned MVP honors.
Before his time at Northwestern, Bajakian was at Boston College, where he helped establish the top rushing offense in the ACC during the 2019 season, ranking third nationally in Power Five. His NFL coaching experience includes four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as quarterbacks coach. Notably, he coached Jameis Winston in his first two seasons, helping him set multiple rookie records, including passing yards and touchdowns. Under Bajakian’s guidance, Tampa Bay’s offense ranked in the NFL's top five, with Winston breaking franchise records for passing yards and touchdowns.
In 2017, Bajakian helped Winston achieve career highs in completion percentage and passer rating. One year later, the Buccaneers led the NFL with an average of 320.3 passing yards per game, finishing third in total offense. Prior to his time in the NFL, Bajakian had notable college coaching stints, including with the University of Tennessee, where he helped guide the team to a bowl game and victory in the 2015 Taxslayer Bowl. His other stops included offensive coordinator roles at Cincinnati and Central Michigan, as well as serving on the Chicago Bears coaching staff early in his career.
Bajakian brings a wealth of experience to Utah, and his promotion will be key as the Utes navigate the remainder of their season.