New details about Kyle Whittingham's departure from Utah confirm what everybody was already thinking

One of the most unlikely events any Utah football fan could have ever imagined came to fruition last winter when the program's long time coach, Kyle Whittingham, was introduced as the next Michigan head coach following his 20 years in Salt Lake City.

The move raised a lot of questions. If Whittingham still wanted to coach, why wasn't he going to continue doing so as the leader of the Utes? Why, during his first media appearance after his resignation, did he say he didn't want to " overstay " his welcome, implying there was someone behind the scenes who wanted him to leave?

Months after Utah's all-time winningest coach left the program, new documents released by the university provide some answers to those questions.

They don't fully explain the university's line of thinking, but they do reveal what Whittingham was offered in terms of salary and contract length when his agent informed the school that the coach did not plan on retiring and wanted to continue in his role with the Utes following the team's 10-2 finish to the 2025 regular season.

Whittingham's agent, Bruce Tollner, also requested on behalf of the coach that the school up his salary ($7.4 to $9 million), a $20 million figure for “NIL” and an increase of $2 million for his staff. Utah countered with a one-year deal of $8 million — but only if Whittingham agreed to hand over "full and final" decision-making power regarding recruiting, player personnel staffing and the general manager position to Morgan Scalley.

Whittingham's other option? Sign a separation agreement worth $13.5 million, which would allow him to coach anywhere else except for somewhere in the state (a clear shot at his alma mater, BYU); guarantee his grandchildren tuition benefit from the school; plus, 10 tickets to any Utah athletic events (if you want to read the documents for yourself, highly recommend checking this article from Ross Dellenger).

On paper, it seems like a no-brainer. Why would the program's winningest head coach take a pay-cut to essentially be a co-head coach when he clearly wants to continue coaching in the same capacity he's been in for the past two decades? The university seemed ready to move on, even though Whittingham wasn't.

Granted, the transition to Scalley was an inevitable one, and one that Whittingham helped put into place. Pushing that off even further would've left the door open for another school to lure Utah's coach-in-waiting away with a big contract and an opportunity to lead a program right away — not that Scalley ever made it clear publicly he was open to leaving Utah, but from the university's point of view, the fear is still a valid one to have.

Some Utah fans — and even athletic director Mark Harlan, for that matter — are likely still frustrated with how Whittingham exited. And based on the language of the transition agreement both parties signed, it looks like the university tried to, in a way, prevent Whittingham from poaching players and coaches on his way to Ann Arbor.

But here's the thing: The phrase "smooth and successful transition" is too vague. So, why is it written like that? Probably because the school couldn't flat out write, "Coach Whittingham isn't allowed to take assistants or players with him to his next team." But why not? Because then the school would be making decisions for grown adults who have the capacity to decide for themselves who and where they want to coach for, and blocking them from doing so would likely cause a whole mess of issues the school would probably rather avoid.

Harlan can write as strongly-worded of a letter as he wants to, as he and the school pay Whittingham his transition bonus, because the reality is, coaches and players have been empowered to move and change schools when they see fit. Coaches, especially, have had freedom of movement for eons now, and paying someone to coach another school — even though that former employer is "disappointed" in the coach's actions — is the school acknowledging the reality of the situation.

A lot of fans think a coach tarnishes his legacy when he up and leaves a school for another. That might be true from their perspective, but from what this writer has been able to gather in his short time on this earth, coaches and players often don't share that same sentiment. It's not to imply their selfish; rather, they have an understanding of their worth and that loyalty is a two-way street. Fan loyalty often resides with the team (especially in college sports); if players and coaches thought the same way, they risk their unwavering loyalty being exploited through cheaper contracts and worse treatment from the school they work at/attend.

Whittingham could've reached that tipping point where he felt his commitment to Utah wasn't being reciprocated. Again, though, we still don't know for sure why the school was ready to move on from him; Scalley's eventual takeover is really just speculation at this point. There are probably more layers to this onion that will never get peeled for the public to see.

What seems obvious at this point: Whittingham wanted to come back but the school would only grant his wish if he did so on its terms.

So, Whittingham made his decision, and the university subsequently went a different path — one that, notably, it was already set to go down whether Whittingham returned or not. And in understanding that, this writer doesn't sympathize with anyone who sides with either Whittingham or Utah in this particular case. Because picking sides is just ignoring half of reality, and being ignorant of the information that's not being revealed in the documents.