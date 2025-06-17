New Utah RB commit recruits top-ranked offensive lineman prospect
LaMarcus Bell has been committed to the Utah football program for about a week now, and already the Utes' newest running back recruit is helping Kyle Whittingham and his staff out on the recruiting trails.
The three-star pledge who committed to the Utes on June 10 has joined the team's efforts in trying to land the top-ranked offensive lineman in the 2026 class, Felix Ojo.
Ojo, considered by many as one of the top uncommitted recruits left in the 2026 cycle, is set to visit Utah on June 21. Shortly after news of his trip to Salt Lake City came out Monday, Ojo's post on X was reposted by Bell, who wrote "Come join da fam!" with two heart emojis.
It certainly makes sense why Bell would want someone with Ojo's reputation as his potential lead blocker in college. The 6-foot-6 Ojo is a five-star and 247Sports' No. 1-ranked offensive lineman recruit in the 2026 class. He has also been tabbed as the No. 7-ranked recruit nationally and received 50 Division-I offers during his recruitment, according to 247Sports.
Other members of Utah's 2026 class have chimed in on Ojo's recruitment as well, including quarterback commit Michael Johnson and linebacker prospect Preston Pitts.
Ojo previously posted about his offer from the Utes on June 2 before going on separate visits with Michigan and Texas. He has also canceled a visit with Oklahoma that was set for June 20.
Bell's recognized as by some recruiting analysts as one of the top 2026 running back prospects from the West Coast. He's coming off rushing for 1,538 yards and 25 touchdowns on 173 attempts during his junior season, averaging 139.8 yards per game and 8.9 yards per carry in the process. That effort earned him recognition as a MaxPreps Junior All-America second-team selection and garnered class 6A player of the year honors from the Oregonian.