No. 16 Utah looks to get back on track against Arizona State: Game Preview
The No. 16 Utah Utes (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) will face the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) in a pivotal Big 12 showdown on Friday night. Both teams have identical records, and with Arizona State playing much-improved football under head coach Kenny Dillingham, the matchup promises to be a crucial test for both programs. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET, showcasing two former Pac-12 rivals now competing in their new conference.
Utah enters the contest after a bye week, following a disappointing 23-10 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Utes, typically known for their defensive prowess, struggled offensively in that game. Freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson threw for 280 yards, completing 20 of his 40 passes, but also had two costly interceptions. Running back Micah Bernard, however, had a solid performance, rushing for 91 yards on 16 carries. Utah's offense will need to perform better if they are to overcome a Sun Devils team that has made significant strides.
Arizona State is coming off an impressive 35-31 win against the Kansas Jayhawks, showing their offensive firepower. Quarterback Sam Leavitt, a transfer from Michigan State, threw for 157 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding 77 rushing yards. Running back Cameron Skattebo was dominant, rushing for 186 yards and a touchdown, earning Big 12 co-offensive player of the week honors. The Sun Devils’ offensive versatility will pose a major challenge to Utah’s stout defense.
Defensively, the Utes have been one of the best teams in the nation. They rank third nationally in first downs allowed (12.6 per game) and are fourth in the nation on third-down stops, allowing a conversion rate of just 24.7%. Utah also leads the Big 12 with 2.4 sacks per game, making their defense a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. Arizona State’s Leavitt will face his toughest challenge yet in Utah’s physical and disciplined defense.
Despite their strong defense, Utah’s offense remains a question mark. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has been coy about the potential return of star quarterback Cam Rising, who has been out with an injury. Rising’s return would significantly boost Utah’s offensive production. For now, the Utes must rely on their defense and their ability to control time of possession, where they rank second nationally, averaging nearly 36 minutes per game.
Arizona State, meanwhile, has shown significant improvement in their second season under Dillingham. The Sun Devils are 3-0 at home this season and will look to continue their success in front of another large crowd at Mountain America Stadium. Utah cannot afford to overlook Arizona State, as the Sun Devils' improved offense and tough home atmosphere will make for a challenging contest.
This game is a crucial one for both teams as they aim to keep pace in the competitive Big 12.