Kyle Whittingham provides injury update on Cam Rising after Arizona loss
Cam Rising's return to the football field remains uncertain as he recovers from a lingering hand injury, leaving Utah football fans and Coach Kyle Whittingham eagerly awaiting his comeback. It's been 60 days short of two years since Rising last played an entire game due to a severe knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2023 season.
His latest setback came during a Week 2 matchup against Baylor when he suffered an apparent injury to his throwing hand after being hit into a hydration station. Rising's return is still in question, though Whittingham has expressed confidence in his quarterback's desire to play.
Whittingham has made it clear that Rising is one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, and his presence on the field would be a huge boost for the Utes.
"All I'll say is Cam Rising wants to play worse than anybody," Whittingham said, noting that Rising's return is dependent on his ability to grip the football. Utah's upcoming bye week provides a window of optimism for Rising to heal and possibly lead the team for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Three takeaways from Utah's loss to Arizona
In Rising's absence, freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson has taken over as the starter, going 2-1 in his first three games. Although Wilson has shown promise, Whittingham acknowledges that there’s a learning curve for the young player. Wilson's time as the starting quarterback will be invaluable as he likely takes over the reins fully next season. As Wilson continues to grow into the position, Utah hopes Rising will be ready soon to bring his elite skills back to the field.
As of now, we'll wait and whether Rising will be cleared or Wilson will be starting against Arizona State next Friday.