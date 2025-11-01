How to watch, stream Utah vs. Cincinnati Week 10 college football game
A pivotal matchup in the Big 12 is set to take center stage on Saturday.
Conference title and College Football Playoff aspirations will be at stake when Utah (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) and Cincinnati (7-1, 5-0 Big 12) square off Saturday from Rice-Eccles Stadium. The first gridiron meeting between the schools will be in the spotlight with ESPN's College GameDay in Salt Lake City to preview the highly-anticipated top 25 contest.
Utah, coming off a blowout victory over Colorado, will look to keep it rolling against a Cincinnati squad that hasn't lost since Week 1 and keep its fleeting Big 12 title hopes alive.
"They're very balanced," said Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Bearcats offense. "I got no doubt that we'll have a good plan, and it's just a matter of going out and executing but, they present problems. There's no doubt about it. They're one of the best offenses in the league."
As college football's Week 10 slate gets underway, some fans are wondering how to catch the action after a contract dispute between YouTube TV and ESPN saw all Disney-related channels taken off Google's TV platform. The Utes-Bearcats game is one of several contests set to air on ESPN/ABC this weekend, along with a couple of top-25 matchups in Vanderbilt at Texas and Oklahoma at Tennessee.
There's no timetable for the two sides to work out a new deal. YouTube TV claims the two sides haven't been able to strike a fair deal, despite its "best efforts," while ESPN says Google is "using its market dominance" to undercut the industry standards the network has used to negotiate with other distributors. Meanwhile, 9 million subscribers are left without a way to watch any college football, NBA, NFL or NHL games that air on ESPN this weekend.
For the YouTube TV subscribers who've found alternative ways of watching — as well as the non-YouTube TV users — here's more on how to watch and bet on Saturday's game.
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Utah
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Game Time: 7:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. MT
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
Odds, Spread and Total for Cincinnati vs. Utah
Spread:
- Utah: -10.5 (-106)
- Cincinnati: +10.5 (-114)
- Percentage of bets on spread: Cincinnati, 84%
Moneyline:
- Utah: -370
- Cincinnati: +295
Total: 55.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.