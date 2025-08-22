Report: Utah QB commit plans to visit Utes in fall
As the Utah football program shifts its recruiting focus toward the 2027 class, the Utes are prepared to host a few highly-touted prospects on official visits to campus this fall.
That includes Utah's lone commitment in the 2027 class, Arbor View High School (Nevada) quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher, who will likely be in Salt Lake City to see the Utes play a few times during the 2025 regular season, according to a report Thursday from 247Sports' Brandon Huffman.
Despite pledging himself to Kyle Whittingham and company in March, Thatcher has reportedly received interest from other schools trying to bring him to their respective campuses. Per Huffman, the three-star recruit has recently been contacted by Colorado, Oregon and Texas A&M, among others.
The exact dates of Thatcher's visits to Utah weren't disclosed in Huffman's report, which came a few days after 2027 prospects Titus Osterman and Bode Sparrow announced they'll be in town for the Utes' home game against Texas Tech on Sept. 20. Osterman, a 6-foot-4 athlete with two-way capabilities, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 player from the state of Idaho, while Sparrow, who also plays on both sides of the ball, is graded as a three-star prospect and a top-15 athlete in the class.
As for Thatcher, he checks in as the No. 26 quarterback in the 2027 class on 247Sports' player rankings. He enters his junior year coming off an impressive 2024 campaign, in which the 6-foot-2 signal caller threw for 3,271 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing 204 of 322 passes (63.4%), leading Arbor View to the Class 5A Division I championship game in the process.
Thatcher's offer sheet also included Colorado, Kansas, Purdue, Washington State and UNLV, as well as others, when he committed to Utah in March. His older brother, Christian Thatcher, signed with the Utes roughly four months earlier as a three-star linebacker prospect in the the 2025 class.
If all goes according to plan, Thaddeus will have opportunities to visit with Utah's coaching staff and see his older brother suit up as a freshman for a Big 12 team in a high-major Division I football game in the near future.