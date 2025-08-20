Utah football locks visit date with top-ranked recruit from Idaho
The state of Idaho's top-ranked recruit in the 2027 class has locked in an official visit date with the Utah football program.
The Utes will host two-way standout Titus Osterman on a trip to campus set for Sept. 20, according to a post Wednesday from Osterman's social media account. Utah is slated to take on Texas Tech at Rice-Eccles Stadium and host another versatile high school prospect on a visit that weekend as well.
The 6-foot-4 Osterman enters his junior season at 4A powerhouse Kimberly High School (Idaho) with several colleges interested in bringing his versatile skillset to their campus.
In addition to lining up at linebacker on defense, Osterman plays a hybrid tight end role for his Bulldogs on offense. He's coming off a sophomore season in which he recorded 71 tackles, five pass break-ups and two sacks defensively, while also chipping in 24 catches for 404 yards and three touchdowns on the other side of the ball, earning 4A second-team honors and helping Kimberly achieve an undefeated conference record (4-0) in the process.
Since receiving his first offer from Washington in May, Osterman's fielded intrigue from Utah, Cal and Washington State, among others. The Utes have yet to extend an offer, though they got a good look at Osterman while he was on campus in June for the team's high school summer camp. That trip to Utah followed a brief stay in Seattle for Washington's summer camp session for high schoolers.
Osterman is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and the the No. 54 athlete in the 2027 class. He's also the No. 1 player from Idaho.
Osterman's first official visit with the Utes will coincide with another highly-rated 2027 athlete in Bode Sparrow, a product of Kaysville High School (Utah) who has intentions of seeing the Utes take on the Red Raiders during his official visit that happens to be set for Sept. 20 as well.
With Sparrow and Osterman set to visit Salt Lake City in the fall, the Utes appear to be shifting their focus toward their 2027 recruiting class after spending the past few months hosting 2026 recruits and bringing in transfers from the portal.
Utah has one commitment in the 2027 class from three-star quarterback prospect, Thaddeus Thatcher, of Arbor View High School (Nevada).
The Sept. 20 contest will mark Utah's Big 12 opener for the 2025 campaign, following three nonconference games at UCLA (Aug. 30), home against Cal Poly (Sept. 6) and at Wyoming (Sept. 13).