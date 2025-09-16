Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire on Utah's play style: 'I think that's what football is supposed to look like'
From a primetime viewing audience to potentially several NFL scouts, a lot of eyeballs will be watching Saturday's Big 12 showdown between Utah and Texas Tech.
With Fox's Big Noon Kickoff crew in town, the Utes and Red Raiders will go toe-to-toe in a top 20 matchup featuring a handful of players with legitimate aspirations of playing on Sundays in the future.
It'll also mark the beginning of a new Big 12 rivalry between two teams that have only seen each other twice on the gridiron in the last 55 years, and will be the first head-to-head meeting featuring both head coaches.
Even so, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire has admired what Kyle Whittingham's constructed in Salt Lake City from afar, especially with regard to the Utes' identity in the trenches.
"I think the teams that are the toughest teams, most physical teams, have a chance to win every single week, and that's what he's built," McGuire said of. "Whenever I watch them, I think that's what football is supposed to look like."
The Red Raiders' brand of football hasn't been hard on the eyes, either — they enter Week 4 as the Big 12's leader in scoring (58.0 points per game) and total offense (602.7 yards per game). Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton paces the league in touchdown passes (11) while boasting an absurd 208.4 passer rating — the second-best mark in the country behind USC's Jayden Maiava.
Morton and company are set to face their biggest test of the season; Utah's yet to allow more than 10 points to an opponent this season and has the country's leader in sacks in defensive end John Henry Daley (5.0, tied with two other players for No. 1 nationally).
"There's going to be a lot of strength versus strength," McGuire said of the matchup. "And it's going to come down to who executes and who makes the least amount of mistakes; and really, who wants to be the toughest team."
Here's more of what McGuire had to say about Utah ahead of their Week 4 matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
On the success of Utah's ground game
"They're leading rusher's their quarterback. And the tough thing about that is, there's design runs; but I'm listening to the TV copy right now of the Wyoming game, and they're talking about like some of his biggest runs are, of course, off his scramble. So it's going to be really tough. He's a dynamic runner.
"I remember in 2018 we faced Kyler Murray, and he's a dynamic runner. And then we turned around and we had to play [Jalen] Hurts the next year, and he's a dynamic runner. I mean, [Dampier's] like that whenever he pulls the ball down. One thing I think we got to do is we've got to take away just obvious runs."
On Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley
"I'm a big fan of their defensive coordinator, and if you look at what they've done, man, it is a tough place to play. I've heard it's a great atmosphere, but it's a tough place to play. They're 21-5, I think, with him being the DC and four of the losses I think came last year, and that was having to play their backup or their third string guy. The times that they've had their starting quarterback, then they're 21-1. So this is going to be a great test for us.
On NFL scouts being in attendance to watch both teams
"It's going to be packed, man, because you look at it like for them; the way the quarterback is playing right now, both tackles are projected first round draft picks. The one tackle (Spencer Fano) is projected as the No. 1 offensive lineman off the board. They've got a linebacker (Lander Barton) ... he's going to be a first or second round draft pick. He is massive, and he plays tight end, and they've got two guys that are playing both ways at times, and he plays inside linebacker and tight end."
"You turn around with us; David Bailey, projected first round draft pick. Romelo Height is playing really, really well right now. Lee Hunter; I mean, guys like that. You've got a number of first and second round draft picks in this game, so I'd be shocked if every team's not represented."
On Texas Tech's secondary going up against Utah's passing attack
"Well, I wish that they had a pro style quarterback; I'd feel better. [Dampier's] a dual threat. He does a phenomenal job of pulling it down whenever he gets pressure. So we've got to stay in our rush lanes. We got to be really disciplined and coordinating our rush without him getting out."
"And then the secondary, when he does start scrambling; man, they got to plaster the receivers. They can't have their eyes in the backfield. They've got to let our front seven try to take care of him and not lose sight, because also what happens, he starts scrambling and then all of a sudden somebody's open for him to throw to."